Dublin-based firm nets $500,000 after winning clean tech competition in US

Dublin-based HUB Controls has become the first international winner of US-based clean tech competition 76West Clean Energy Competition, netting the firm $500,000 (€434,000).

The Tallaght-based company, which creates smart energy products for the home including a smart thermostat, was one of the winners announced by New York State governor Andrew Cuomo.

Backed by New York State Energy Research Development Authority (NYSERDA), 76West supports clean energy businesses. It attracts entries from all over the world, but HUB Controls is the only non-US firm to have won an award since the competition was established in 2016.

“We’re delighted to have been recognised by New York State and NYSERDA as the first International winner of the 76West Clean Energy Competition,” said Oliver Hynes, HUB Controls chief executive.

Fantastic achievement

“Winning $500,000 in a competition like this is a fantastic achievement for an Irish company and an endorsement of all the hard work of the HUB controls team since our foundation in 2014. However, the real game changer is that we can now go to New York and access the companies and contacts in NYSERDA’s network.”

The company has been testing its products as part of a pilot programme in New York State, and the money from the win will allow them to continue to roll out that scheme. The plan is ultimately to establish a permanent US presence, giving the Irish firm access to a large market. Although the UK is still on the company’s radar, the focus is now on the US market.

“It puts the US ahead of the UK in terms of which market we go into,” explained HUB Controls’ Conor Fahey. “It opens a lot of doors in the US.”

The company is now eyeing expansion in the US over the next 12 to 18 months.