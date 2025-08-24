‘It’s quite emotional’: Irish fans at World Cup opener celebrate growth of women’s game

Mark and Ayako, who got married two months ago, made the trip from London to see the game

Ireland and its green wave of fans swept into Northampton on Sunday, delivering a 42-14 win over Japan. It was the team’s first Rugby World Cup game in eight years.

The tournament got under way with a resounding victory for England against the USA in front of 42,000 in Sunderland on Friday. Anticipation was high from the get-go at Franklin’s Gardens, where Ireland were overwhelming favourites to open their campaign with a win.

Sisters Christine and Ellen O’Keeffe, from Cork, flew over on Saturday night. “We’re really excited,” said Christine. “It’s just the buzz around the place – walking over from the station and everything."

“It was just amazing seeing all the fans. The signs and the volunteers; everything. You can feel the excitement. It’s quite emotional.

“Obviously we didn’t get into it in 2021, but I remember us watching it in 2017 in Ireland and there is no comparison between then and now.”

“It’s so exciting to be living through the growth, of seeing how far it’s come, even in the last four years.”

Christine and Ellen O’Keeffe from Cork travelled to Northampton to support Ireland

Ireland’s win was the first part of a double header in Northampton, with fans also interested in the outcome of Group D’s South Africa v Brazil game that started at 2.45pm. The top two from Ireland’s group (Group C) face the top two in Group D.

The vast majority of the fans in the stadium were Irish, which was to be expected as the only European country represented on the day. Plenty present were availing of low-cost flights, with many on day trips.

But there were several Japanese flags in attendance too. As the scoreboard ticked along, the underdogs’ momentum drew loud cheers from their own fans as well as the neutrals.

For newly-married couple Mark and Ayako - from Ireland and Japan - the trip from London was one worth making. “Yeah, we’ve been to quite a few games,“ said Mark. ”We’ve been to the World Cup in Japan as well."

Irish fans will be glad that the result didn’t mirror the last Ireland-Japan World Cup game. That was in the men’s tournament, in 2019, when Japan delivered a shock victory. The loss ensured Ireland would have to play New Zealand in a quarter-final, which New Zealand duly won.

Mark and Ayako joked before the game that the result could be a point of conflict today. “Could be a quick divorce,” he said.

Father and daughter, Mark and seven-year-old Grace Gallen, from Glasnevin, Co Dublin, also came over on Saturday night. “It’s brilliant [seeing all the Irish here],” Mark said.

“I’ve been here before watching Leinster and it’s a real proper rugby club. It’s a lovely feel about the place. It’s intimate, so the atmosphere is always really good in there.”

Mark Gallen brought his daughter Grace to Northampton to cheer on Ireland in the Rugby World Cup opener against Japan

Grace was dressed for the occasion, wearing the new World Cup jersey.

Though there was no doubting the result, a celebratory round of The Fields of Athenry broke out from the non-playing members of the squad and their families when Brittany Hogan was announced as player of the match.

The green wave continues into next week, with Ireland and their loyal fans returning to Franklin’s Gardens to face Spain.