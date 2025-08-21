How Waterford’s Euryka is reimagining content creation

Dinesh Lalvani co-founded Euryka just over a year ago; the company has a globally dispersed team of 12.

Dinesh Lalvani has hopped around the world before landing in Ireland. Raised in Dubai by Indian parents, he studied international business at Hofstra University in New York and, having lived in Mumbai, New York, London, and Dubai, has now settled in Waterford.

This geographical shift is explained by love. Lalvani met his Irish-born wife, Claire, in Dubai. Waterford is now home to Euryka, an artificial-intelligence-powered creative hub for marketing teams.

Lalvani co-founded Euryka with creative developer and technology expert Sarabjeet Singh just over a year ago, and their company has a globally dispersed team of 12.

“We describe Euryka as an all-in-one creative intelligence workspace designed to eliminate the biggest bottlenecks in modern content creation,” Lalvani says.

“Today’s creative teams lose countless hours jumping between disconnected AI tools, constantly re-uploading files and struggling to maintain brand consistency across projects.

“Euryka solves this by bringing 30-plus leading AI models for text, image, video, music, and voice generation into a single, seamless platform.

“More importantly, it connects directly with an organisation’s knowledge base, automatically carrying brand guidelines, tone of voice and project context across every creative task. Our system adapts to different workflows so teams of any size can move faster and stay co-ordinated.”

The idea for Euryka grew from Lalvani’s frustration at juggling multiple AI models that only delivered what he wanted up to a point.

“They solved part of the puzzle but didn’t retain any context in relation to what I was working on, and when you’re trying to collaborate in a team environment, you end up with a big mess,” he says.

“Our aim was to unify these disparate AI tools, underpin them with an organisation’s context/knowledge, and make it collaborative so people can create and ideate from a single source of truth and leverage AI in a more responsible, secure and compliant way.”

The beating heart of Euryka is Hive Mind, its proprietary intelligence layer that’s responsible for building the deep contextual understanding of brand, projects and team interactions.

It learns from every conversation, document and creative decision, and as it learns, it becomes smarter and more tuned in to the creative team, Lalvani says.

Euryka is a large language model agnostic, meaning it supports a range of models, including OpenAI, Meta and Mistral and does not reuse customer data as training fodder.

“Euryka’s intelligence is fully ring-fenced within an organisation’s secure workspace. The Hive Mind learns exclusively for you, ensuring your creative advantage stays yours alone.

“This makes Euryka not just an AI aggregator, but a genuinely evolving creative intelligence system built to amplify, not replace, human creativity,” adds Lalvani, who says the company does not have a direct feature-for-feature competitor.

Euryka’s minimum viable product was launched in March 2024, and it became generally available earlier this year. The project cost approximately €500,000 to build, which was privately funded. The company is an Enterprise Ireland-designated HPSU (High Potential Startup), and the next step is a Series A funding round of €3 million in 2026.

The company makes its money from software as a service subscriptions and AI consultancy. Subscriptions start from €39 per month for a plan aimed at individuals and small businesses. Pricing goes up accordingly for multiple and enterprise users. Euryka is focused on Europe, the Middle East and Africa markets but with an emphasis on Gulf Co-operation Council countries, as the founders’ network is strong there.

Lalvani describes programming as his natural wheelhouse and the environment in which he’s spent almost three decades, primarily in the media and creative industries.

In 2003, he co-founded Flip Media, a digital marketing agency that became the largest of its kind in the Middle East before being acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2012.

A year later, he founded Growl Media, which developed an app to enhance children’s language skills. More recently, he has been investing in start-ups and using his experience to help others develop their businesses.

Asked what tempted him back on the start-up rollercoaster, Lalvani points to two things. “I don’t play golf, so I had to do something with my time and over the last couple of years, I have become very excited by AI,” he says.

“I felt it was an amazing space and one where I could leverage my decades of experience. So, I decided to give it one more shot and put together the kind of tools and real-world solutions that would have made such a difference when I was running my previous businesses.

“However, five years ago it would have been impossible to execute something like Euryka because AI wasn’t sufficiently advanced. It’s phenomenal how fast things have moved.”

Lalvani has no quibbles with the support provided to new businesses here, either financially or in terms of the agencies giving advice.

Where the State could do better, he says, is to “look outside Dublin and create more local ecosystems across Ireland where start-ups can thrive. We also need to bring in more international context so people can address the needs of a global audience.”

Lalvani says the hardest part of setting up Euryka has been working in an industry that moves at lightning speed.

“In creative AI, you can’t afford to react to trends. You need to see what’s coming next and build for it,” he says.

“Our challenge has been to innovate ahead of the market while simultaneously guiding and educating our users, from those just exploring AI for the first time to advanced teams designing fully automated, agentic creative systems.

“Balancing these extremes – making the future accessible today while architecting what’s next – is demanding, but it’s exactly what sets Euryka apart. We’re not just adapting to change; we’re shaping the evolution of creative intelligence worldwide.”