Live Ireland v Japan updates: Scott Bemand’s team open World Cup campaign in Northampton

Pool C: Ireland v Japan, Franklin’s Garden, 12pm; Live on RTÉ2 (preview)

The tournament got under way on Friday with hosts England beating USA 69-7 in Sunderland in Pool A.

On Saturday, there were wins for Australia (Pool A), Scotland, Canada (both Pool B) and France (Pool D), beating Samoa, Wales, Fiji and Italy respectively.

Ireland and Japan open today’s offerings, followed by South Africa v Brazil in Pool D at 2.45pm and New Zealand v Spain at 5.30pm in Pool C.

[ Rugby World Cup: All you need to knowOpens in new window ]

“Ireland’s role in England’s summer of sport remains to be determined. You get the sense they’re exactly where they want to be, on the periphery. For now,” Nathan Johns writes.

“For the hosts, Ireland are out of sight but not out of mind. An English journalist put it to the players that they have been labelled ‘dark horses’. No player disagreed with her. Provided injuries don’t derail them, Ireland will come firmly into view in the final pool outing against the Black Ferns.

“Should New Zealand be beaten, all bets are off. Both in terms of how far they can progress and, arguably more importantly, the inevitable spike in support from back home.”

Read Nathan’s piece in full below:

[ Dark horses Ireland hope to banish shadow of 2017 at ‘biggest World Cup yet’Opens in new window ]

Half an hour out from kick-off in Northampton.

Ireland fans outside the stadium ahead of the match. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

This marks Ireland’s first World Cup outing since 2017 after they missed out on qualification for the 2021 edition.

Last time around didn’t quite go to plan for Ireland, ultimately finishing eighth.

In the latest episode of the Counter Ruck, Nathan Johns is joined by former player Lindsay Peat, current assistant coach Larissa Muldoon and Ireland hooker Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald to chat about what Scott Bemand’s side can learn from eight years ago.

Have a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts:

Ireland’s 2017 World Cup misery - what can be learned? Listen | 34:01

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has made four changes to the side which lost to Canada in a warm-up fixture earlier this month.

Making her competitive 15s return is Béibhinn Parsons, who returned from injury in time to feature in both Ireland’s warm-up games, the first being against Scotland on August 2nd.

“I honestly feel like I’m only getting started now. It really does feel like the Scotland game felt like a first cap,” said Parsons of her return to action.

“It felt like the start of my career even though I have been here a while. I just want a good clean run. I feel like I just want to tear into 15s and see how far I can go.”

Read Nathan Johns’s preview of Ireland v Japan in full below:

[ Sun rises on Ireland’s World Cup adventure as Japan await in openerOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for Ireland’s 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against Japan at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton, home of the Northampton Saints.

We’ll be covering all the prematch need-to-knows and live updates throughout the match, followed by reaction and analysis after the final whistle.

To get us started, here’s how the sides line out:

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (co-capt); Fiona Tuite, Edel McMahon (co-capt), Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Ellena Perry, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Grace Moore, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Anna McGann.

JAPAN: Sora Nishimura; Misaki Matsumura, Mana Furuta, Haruka Hirotsu, Komachi Imakugi; Ayasa Otsuka, Moe Tsukui; Sachiko Kato, Asuka Kuge, Wako Kitano; Yuna Sato, Otoka Yoshimura; Masami Kawamura, Iroha Nagata, Seina Saito.

Replacements: Kotomi Taniguchi, Manami Mine, Nijiho Nagata, Ayano Sakurai, Kyoko Hosokawa, Megumi Abe, Minori Yamamoto, Sakurako Hatada.