Ibec forecasts 4.2% growth, how to survive jet lag and augmented reality at CES

It may be January but the outlook for the economy, according to Ibec, is sunny. Mark Paul reports that it is predicting growth of 4.2 per cent in 2018. Also, in its latest quarterly economic outlook, the employers group estimates that growth for 2017 will come in at 5.9 per cent.

Mark also reports that, in more good news for business, there were 874 business insolvencieslast year down from more than 1,000 the previous year, according to research from Deloitte s. Last year’s rate was about half the peak recorded at the height of the crash, in 2012.

The ESB is planning to convert its Dublin headquarters into the most energy efficient office block in the State with nearly all the building’s energy needs coming from on-site renewable sources. Eoin Burke Kennedy has the details.

Augmented reality, electric cars and robots are just some of the themes that we can expect to features heavily at the upcoming CES event in Las Vegas this week writes Ciara O’Brien in her preview of the massive electronics show.

EY Ireland has made its first ever acquisition with the purchase of the well-known DKM Economic Advisory practice for an undisclosed sum, reports Mark Paul.

Mark also tells us that Dublin-based media technology companies Eurotek Ireland and Avtek Solutions have been amalgamated under one brand - Ion Solutions- and are targeting future expansion abroad.

Ireland West airport at Knock, Co Mayo, had its busiest year on record last year with passenger numbers of 750,000, up two per cent on 2016’s total.

In her column Pilita Clark gives her tips on how to survive jet lag when long-haul flying in economy.

Chris John ponders the triumph of identity politics over class issues and says Brexit has drained the life from the British machinery of government. It is now utterly dysfunctional.

