Storm Floris: Weather warnings issued for eight counties as wet and windy bank holiday predicted

Met Éireann warns of some 'damaging gusts', possibly dangerous driving conditions, structural damage and power outages in some areas. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo

Status yellow wind and rain warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for eight counties as Storm Floris is set to bring “very strong and blustery winds” on Monday.

The forecaster warned of some “damaging gusts”, possibly dangerous driving conditions, structural damage and power outages in some areas.

The storm is expected to hit Ireland in the early hours of Monday, bringing widespread rain which will be heaviest in the north and northwest.

The first of three yellow alerts comes into effect at 2am on Monday for counties Clare, Galway, Mayo and Sligo, lasting until 1pm.

A separate status yellow wind warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim comes into effect at 4am on Monday, lasting until 4pm that day.

Met Éireann warned of possible fallen trees, debris, power outages, wave overtopping and structural damage in these areas in which outdoor events may be affected.

A status yellow rain warning comes into effect at 2am for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo and lasts until 10am.

Spells of heavy rain and a “chance of thunder” are expected in these areas with potential lightning and localised flooding.

Winds and rain are expected to gradually ease during the day on Monday following the weather warnings with highs of 16-22 degrees.

In the lead-up, clear and brighter spells are expected on Sunday following cloud and rain in the morning, according to the forecaster.

A few well-scattered showers are set to develop amid highs of 16-22 degrees.

Sunday night will be wet and windy as rain spreads from the west and Storm Floris tracks north of Ireland.

Tuesday is to be a drier and brighter day with good sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16-20 degrees are expected.

Wednesday is set to be dry with “hazy sunshine” and isolated showers developing later in the afternoon amid highs of 16 to 19 degrees.