PSNI officer injured after being ‘dragged by car for several metres’

Incident occurred as police were carrying out traffic duties in Kilkeel, Co Down.

A police officer has been injured after he was “dragged by a moving car for several metres” during an incident in Co Down.

It occurred as police carried out traffic duties on the Mountain Road in Kilkeel on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said that at about 10.15pm they had cause to stop a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

“As an officer was leaning into the vehicle, he detected a strong smell which he suspected was cannabis,” they said.

“When he asked the driver about this, the driver made off at speed, dragging the officer for several metres before he could free himself.

“The officer sustained an arm injury and was unable to continue with his duties. He has since attended hospital for treatment.”

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Police officers carry out their job knowing that on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, but it is completely unacceptable that they should be deliberately injured,” the PSNI said.

The force said the outcome of the driver’s actions could have been much more serious, and the perpetrator will face the consequences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.