Crime & Law

PSNI officer injured after being ‘dragged by car for several metres’

Officer sustained arm injuries and was treated in hospital after incident in Co Down

Incident occurred as police were carrying out traffic duties in Kilkeel, Co Down. File photograph: Mark Marlow/EPA
Incident occurred as police were carrying out traffic duties in Kilkeel, Co Down. File photograph: Mark Marlow/EPA
Sat Aug 02 2025 - 15:11

A police officer has been injured after he was “dragged by a moving car for several metres” during an incident in Co Down.

It occurred as police carried out traffic duties on the Mountain Road in Kilkeel on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said that at about 10.15pm they had cause to stop a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

“As an officer was leaning into the vehicle, he detected a strong smell which he suspected was cannabis,” they said.

READ MORE

David McWilliams: An answer to Ireland’s housing crisis is right behind us

A night with the Dublin Fire Brigade: ‘I didn’t recognise my former colleague until he was pronounced dead’

Des Geraghty: ‘The real problem in fascism is the people who are insecure’

Marcus Rashford arrives at Barcelona with the club teetering on the edge

“When he asked the driver about this, the driver made off at speed, dragging the officer for several metres before he could free himself.

“The officer sustained an arm injury and was unable to continue with his duties. He has since attended hospital for treatment.”

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Police officers carry out their job knowing that on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, but it is completely unacceptable that they should be deliberately injured,” the PSNI said.

The force said the outcome of the driver’s actions could have been much more serious, and the perpetrator will face the consequences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. —PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter