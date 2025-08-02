Lions player ratings: Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry best of the tourists in Sydney washout

15 Hugo Keenan

Remarkably resolute in the face of the Wallabies utter dominance on the night, he was unyielding in defence, chased everything, won most of his duels and made a try saving tackle. Rating: 7

14 Tommy Freeman

He will be disappointed to be caught in no man’s land for the Dylan Pietsch try, biting in rather than putting his faith in Jamison Gibson-Park to make the tackle. Robust in a couple of carries before going off for a HIA and not returning. Rating: 5

13 Huw Jones

While he did not get a chance to demonstrate his attacking qualities, he stuck manfully to his task in defence and eventually finished the game on the wing. Rating: 6

12 Bundee Aki

A couple of good early carries but then was caught standing up for a maul turnover and a couple of knocks-on in contact and a few missed tackles. Outplayed by Len Ikitau. Rating: 5

Bundee Aki dejected after an Australia try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

11 Blair Kinghorn

Misplaced the pass for the Max Jorgensen try but not helped by his team-mates over-running the offload. Not a night for wingers and his aerial or running ability wasn’t brought to bear because of the conditions. Rating: 5

10 Finn Russell

There was precious little that he could do based on how the match panned out. Australia were utterly dominant up front and in the monsoon conditions there was little the Scot could do to turn the tide. Rating: 6

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

He worked incredibly hard despite having virtually no platform as his team were second best in so many areas. On a filthy night it was his defensive work that stood out. A superb three-Test package. Rating: 7

Jamison Gibson-Park kicks the ball as Andrew Porter looks on. Photograph: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

1 Andrew Porter

Penalised for standing up in the first scrum, he was fired up in his carrying and tackling and ended up in a few skirmishes, notably with Will Skelton. Ridiculous penalty given against him in the James Ryan incident, symptomatic of the rank officiating. Rating: 6

2 Dan Sheehan

Good in general play, the Aussies got after the Lions’ lineout superbly pinching a handful of throws, penalised for coming in the side of a ruck near the Wallaby line. Escaped punishment when clearing out Tom Lynagh at a ruck which incensed the Aussies. Rating: 6

3 Tadhg Furlong

His ninth consecutive start in a Test match and it’ll be one of unrelenting frustration in the sense that he wasn’t rewarded for what appeared to be an edge in the scrum. Worked hard for his team on both sides of the ball. Rating: 6

4 Maro Itoje (capt)

Beaten to a lineout and conceded a penalty, the Lions captain was playing his way back into the game when he was forced off for a HIA in the first half, which he ultimately failed. Rating: 6

5 James Ryan

Mistimed a tackle on Will Skelton, caught a knee as he got his head on the wrong side and was knocked out in the process. He had been physically combative to that point, one of the few players to be effective in that respect in the first half. Rating: 6

Tadhg Beirne catches the ball in a lineout for the Lions. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

6 Tadhg Beirne

Stole a lineout, won a penalty turnover at a ruck before ruckus, worked tirelessly for his team in a losing cause and ended the match as captain. A worthy official player of the series. Rating: 8

7 Tom Curry

Heroic in defeat, gave everything in body and soul until he could give no more when taken off with an injury, carried with intent and tackled with great ferocity. A brilliant series from an outstanding flanker. Rating: 8

8 Jack Conan

If there was one area of the team that was more effective in a performance in which the Lions were second best in so many areas it was the individual work-rate of the backrow. Power in contact, carrying and tackling. Rating: 7

Replacements

The Lions had to go to the bench early, losing two players to failed HIAs and another taken off on a stretcher. Ellis Genge and Jac Morgan won early penalties after their arrivals making the desired impact, with the Welshman also scoring a try but didn’t get the same bounce effect as last week. Rating: 7

Coach

Andy Farrell will be disappointed with the manner of the defeat more so than simply losing a Test match. Lions were outmuscled. It won’t take away from masterminding a series win, which was the ultimate goal. Rating: 7