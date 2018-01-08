Record traffic at Ireland West airport

Ireland West Airport Knock, Co Mayo, had its busiest year on record last year with passenger numbers of 750,000, up 2 per cent on 2016’s total.

The airport, which serves 23 international destinations, attributed much of the growth to a strong performance on UK routes, which was achieved despite the uncertainty from Brexit. Services to Britain from Knock include Flybe’s routes to Edinburgh and Birmingham, and Aer Lingus to London Gatwick, which recorded its highest level of passengers since the route began in 2009.

The airport last year commenced a €15-million, three-year investment plan, which will see it overhaul its terminal and runway. About €4 million of this investment will have been deployed by the end of March this year.

“We are delighted to have had a record year in 2017 with passenger numbers reaching 750,000 for the first time in the airport’s history which is good news for the regional economy, for tourism, and for job creation, both at the airport and in the wider economy,” said Joe Gilmore, managing director of the airport.