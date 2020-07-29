Office property values to fall ‘modestly’, Hibernia Reit says

Office landlord Hibernia Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) expects the value of its properties to fall modestly over the six months to end of September.

Kevin Nowlan, Hibernia’s chief executive, said that coming months would provide more clarity on rents and yields in Dublin’s office market, following a restart of activity in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“At present, we expect a modest decline in our net asset value per share over the six months to September 30th,” Mr Nowlan said.

In a statement issued ahead of the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, Mr Nowlan added that Hibernia remained in strong position, despite the economic uncertainty.

Hibernia said that it had received or agreed payment plans for 98 per cent of the commercial rent due for the three months ended September.

It has also received 98 per cent of residential rent for the month of July, the company said.

Vacancy rates in its offices are 9 per cent, up from 7 per cent in March, as leases expired on its Marine House property in Dublin in June.

Hibernia focuses on developing offices in Dublin city centre and leasing them to business tenants. The company also owns and rents out a number of apartments.

Four rent reviews are under way with tenants occuping 62,500 sq ft while around 7 per cent of its apartments are vacant.

Hibernia spent €3.5 million on two properties during the period from the beginning of April.

The company is due to finish work on its 58,000 sq ft Cumberland Place office by the end of the year. It has agreed to let part of the building to technology company 3M.

At the end of June, Hibernia’s net debt was €235 million, while it had cash and undrawn credit of €160 million.

Taking out committed spending and the 3 cent a share dividend due to be paid on Friday, cash and undrawn credit totalled €125 million.

Mr Nowlan said it was re-assuring that rent collection remained stable.