Irish homebuilder pays €5.25m for Sisk’s former Dublin HQ

An aerial view of the Wilton Works site, next to the Luas Red Line on the Naas Road in Dublin

The former headquarters of Ireland’s largest construction and engineering firm, John Sisk, looks set to be demolished and replaced by hundreds of new homes following the sale of the property by agent BNP Paribas Real Estate for €5.25 million to an Irish developer.

Wilton Works, as it is known, had served as Sisk’s Dublin headquarters for 60 years until 2024, when the company moved its operations from the Naas Road to new offices at Citywest Business Campus.

Located 8km southwest of Dublin city centre, the Wilton Works site contains the original two-storey office building occupied by John Sisk since 1964, along with an interlinked, modern three-storey Grade A office building which was constructed in 2002. The total combined floor area extends to a gross internal area of 3,584sq m (38,578sq ft) together with 96 on-site car parking spaces. There are EV car charging points located to the rear of the modern element, and the development has a C3 Ber rating. Although the office buildings remain suitable for use, any occupation is likely to be on a short-term basis while the new owner seeks planning permission for a residential development on the 0.983-hectare (2.429-acre) Wilton Works site.

Commenting on the sale, John Cannon of BNP Paribas Real Estate said: “Given the high-profile location of the site, there was a strong level of interest in the property from a variety of parties including developers, investors and owner-occupiers alike. We are likely to see more demand for similar sites in the region due to the REGEN zoning in the area under the South Dublin County Development Plan (2022-2028).”

The Wilton Works site is well served by local road infrastructure and public transport, and sits about 300m east of the intersection of the M50 motorway with the N7 Naas Road. The Luas Red Line, which runs from Citywest to the 3Arena in Dublin’s docklands, provides a regular service to the city centre, with the nearest Luas stop at the Red Cow less than a 10-minute walk away. The site has dual vehicular access from both the Naas Road and Robinhood Road, located to the rear of the development.