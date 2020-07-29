St Vincent’s Hospital Fairview lands offer scope for 600 new homes

Developers and investors with an interest in the capital’s fast-growing private rented sector (PRS) market will be interested in a rare opportunity to secure 13.39 acres of undeveloped land within walking distance of Dublin city centre.

The site is being offered by St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview, Dublin 3, in exchange for the development of a new purpose-built hospital facility of 100 beds on its wider 21.4 acre campus.

St Vincent’s Hospital, Fairview provides psychiatric services to the population of north central Dublin. The property currently comprises a number of historic buildings sitting on a large landholding between Drumcondra and Fairview and accessed from Richmond Road.

The buildings include the main St Vincent’s Hospital building in three sections and associated buildings. A section of the main building is listed on the Record of Protected Structures.

The new facility, extending to 120,019sq ft, will accommodate a mental health campus, in addition to a number of day centre facilities in what is known as a multi-functional mental health facility (MMHF) comprising 100 single bedrooms for continuing care.

Commenting on the proposed selection of a development partner for the project, John Swarbrigg, director of the development, agency and consultancy division at Savills, said: “In return for the timely delivery of the new St Vincent’s mental health campus, the hospital will transfer the remaining undeveloped lands to the successful partner. The undeveloped lands are approximately 13.39 acres and could accommodate up to 600 residential units – subject to planning permission – in a location that is highly sought after. The undeveloped lands will be transacted on a phased basis, in conjunction with the delivery of the new St Vincent’s mental health campus.”

St Vincent’s Hospital is located along Richmond Road just 3km north of Dublin city centre. The subject site is surrounded by the established residential neighbourhoods of Drumcondra, Marino and Fairview, while Griffith Avenue, Gracepark Road and Philipsburgh Avenue lie to the north, west and east respectively.

The area is well-served by a number of significant educational facilities including Dublin City University, St Patrick’s College, Marino Institute of Education and the All Hallows campus. Nearby sports and recreational facilities include Clontarf promenade, Fairview Park, Griffith Park, Na Fianna GAA Club and Croke Park.

In terms of public transport, the subject site is located within close proximity to a number of Dublin Bus routes, with the nearest stop at Fairview strand approximately 500m from the property. Both Clontarf Dart station and Drumcondra rail station are within an approximate 15-minute walk of the site. O’Connell Bridge meanwhile can be reached on foot in around 35 minutes.