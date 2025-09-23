Live updates: Follow The Traitors Ireland finale as last five battle it out

Aah, we begin with an emotional flashback to the start of the series. How innocent and hopeful they look. Except for Wilkin. He was just giving us peak Wilkin from the outset.

We open with creepy music, Siobhán sounding severe…and breakfast. “I didn’t think I’d make it this far,” says Oyin. Too modest! Viewers had her tagged as one of the sharpest faithful from the start.

Daggers at the ready, here we go. May the best faithful or traitor win. Actually could they just bring back Paudie and give him the money. Who would object? Aside from Ben and Nick, who weirdly have yet to receive their own portmanteau (Bicholas? Brick?)

As we prepare to visit Traitors Castle for the last time, it as good a moment as any to look back at the highlights and lowpoints of the season.

Where to start? The Nick and Ben bromance becoming a “bow-mance” when they mimed pinging a target with their arrows of truth.

Paudie’s “I’m not a hugger” speech – the Gettysburg Address of auld fella banter… We could go on – but, much like Wilkin at the round table, we’re just going to sit in silence for a while instead.

Welcome to the Irish Times’ coverage of the final of The Traitors Ireland. This is your last warning before the backstabbing begins for the final time (sob).