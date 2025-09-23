Live: The Traitors

Live updates: Follow The Traitors Ireland finale as last five battle it out

Who of Nick, Ben, Oyin, Vanessa and Kelley will leave Slane Castle with the prize pot?

The Traitors Ireland: host Siobhán McSweeney with the contestants
Ed Power's picture
Ed Power
Tue Sept 23 2025 - 21:32
6 minutes ago

Aah, we begin with an emotional flashback to the start of the series. How innocent and hopeful they look. Except for Wilkin. He was just giving us peak Wilkin from the outset.

We open with creepy music, Siobhán sounding severe…and breakfast. “I didn’t think I’d make it this far,” says Oyin. Too modest! Viewers had her tagged as one of the sharpest faithful from the start.

9 minutes ago

Daggers at the ready, here we go. May the best faithful or traitor win. Actually could they just bring back Paudie and give him the money. Who would object? Aside from Ben and Nick, who weirdly have yet to receive their own portmanteau (Bicholas? Brick?)

13 minutes ago

As we prepare to visit Traitors Castle for the last time, it as good a moment as any to look back at the highlights and lowpoints of the season.

Where to start? The Nick and Ben bromance becoming a “bow-mance” when they mimed pinging a target with their arrows of truth.

Paudie’s “I’m not a hugger” speech – the Gettysburg Address of auld fella banter… We could go on – but, much like Wilkin at the round table, we’re just going to sit in silence for a while instead.

14 minutes ago

Welcome to the Irish Times’ coverage of the final of The Traitors Ireland. This is your last warning before the backstabbing begins for the final time (sob).

