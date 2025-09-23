Cork’s Patrick Horgan announces intercounty retirement

Patrick Horgan during the Munster Final against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds in June. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cork’s Patrick Horgan has announced his intercounty retirement.

Horgan is considered one of the greatest forwards to ever play the game of hurling and steps away as the top scorer in championship history with a tally of 32-683.

He made his Cork senior debut in 2008 but after suffering All-Ireland final defeats in 2013, 2021, 2024 and 2025, the Glen Rovers man steps away without lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The 37-year-old won four Munster titles and one National League with the Rebels.

A four-time All Star, his last appearance for the blood and bandages was July’s All-Ireland final loss to Tipperary.

“After careful consideration having focused on playing for my club Glen Rovers in recent weeks, I have made the decision to step back from intercounty hurling,” a statement from Horgan read.

“Firstly, I would like to thank my family for their love, support and encouragement over the years – my wife Ashley and son Jack, my father Pat, my mother Ann, sisters Ann Marie and Audrey, my brother Johnny, my nephews, niece and my in-laws. Without you all I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“A huge thank you to my friends and team-mates past and present who have always had my back, and to my club Glen Rovers who have backed and supported me throughout the years.

“Thank you to my employer Dulux Paints Ireland, who have always been understanding and supportive of my hurling career. Thank you to Blackwater Motors also for their incredible support and generosity over the years.

“I would also like to thank Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Kieran Kingston, John Meyler and Pat Ryan in particular, as well as all the men and lifelong friends I played with in the red and white. I wish them and the new manager Ben O’Connor the very best in the coming season.

“I have worn the red jersey for eighteen years and it has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Cork during that time. I will always be grateful for the support the Cork people have given our team in good times and bad. They are truly the greatest supporters in Ireland. Up the Rebels.”