Maria Steen seeks final support needed to enter race for Áras

Maria Steen met three of Independent Ireland’s four TDs on Monday night to request their support as she scrambles to reach the threshold before the close of nominations on Wednesday.

It is understood she said that with the support of the party, she would have 17 or 18 TDs and Senators willing to sign her nomination paper – just two short of the required number.

Independent Ireland TDs will hold a meeting at 11am to decide on whether it will endorse her candidacy.

Key reads

Who’s behind the derogatory posts about Jim Gavin?

Conor Gallagher wrote a fascinating report today identifying Kieran Kelly, a former fisherman from Waterford, as the person behind “malicious smears” about Fianna Fáil presidential candidate Jim Gavin.

Kelly is now based in Indonesia and identifies himself as a Trump loyalist and goes under the moniker of Captain Kieran Kelly.

Here is Conor’s report, including the conversation he had with Kelly, who did not provide any evidence to back by his allegations.

The unmissable Irish Times political digest

Available by email and online to our subscribers, the political team wakes up before dawn to bring you a comprehensive early-morning digest on each sitting day of the Dáil.

It lets you know about all the significant things that have happened, and which we expect to happen during the course of the day.

Ellen Coyne was the early morning conductor this morning. Read her analysis of the day here.

Catherine Connolly on Hamas and Northern Ireland

Catherine Connolly asserted in a BBC interview yesterday that Hamas was part of the fabric of Palestinian life. She also criticised British prime minister Keir Starmer for saying the organisation, which has been proscribed, should play no part in a future administration in Palestine.

The Independent presidential candidate was interviewed on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, and was rigorously questioned by Audrey Carville on these matters, in addition to her views on Nato, and whether or not her position on a united Ireland tallies with that of Sinn Féin.

Vivienne Clarke writes that Connolly “has denied ever being “equivocal” on Hamas, a day after saying the proscribed terrorist group was “part of the fabric” of the Palestinian people”.

“Her comments in a BBC interview on Monday were condemned by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said Hamas cannot be part of Gaza’s future.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Connolly condemned both Israel and Hamas for committing war crimes and said both sides will have to be held to account.”

Here is Vivienne’s full report on the Morning Ireland interview.

And then there were three?

Hi, it’s Harry McGee who will be bringing you live coverage of the Presidential election campaign with only 24 hours left to the final deadline for nominations.

Yesterday, 12 councils throughout the State decided if they would nominate a candidate or not. All 12 rejected any nomination. It was the end of the road for Gareth Sheridan and other pretenders. It was also the first time in 28 years that no candidate came through the council route.

If the two big parties continue to block in the future, that Constitutional provisions will become as moribund as it was for the first 60 years of presidential elections.

So it is three? We will find out by the end of the day. The four TDs of Independent Ireland meet soon to decide their position. If they back Maria Steen, the barrister and conservative campaigner, it is reckoned she will have 17 nominations, just three shy of the threshold of 20.

It give her a possible route to be added to the ballot paper. There are a number of Independent TDs who are supporting Heather Humphreys. But two – Michael Healy-Rae and Marian Harkin – have already committed to giving Steen a nomination. There will be huge pressure put on others – Sean Canney, Noel Grealish, Kevin Boxer Moran – to sign the nomination papers. It will make for a very interesting 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Catherine Connolly has given an interview to Morning Ireland where her views on Hamas and a United Ireland were parsed closely by Audrey Carville. She launched her campaign last night. We will return to all those a little later on. Meanwhile Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin will launch his campaign this week as he criticises social media companies for not taking down malicious and unfounded posts about his personal life.