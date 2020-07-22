Former Des Kelly showrooms in Phibsboro guiding at €5m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €5 million for a significant redevelopment opportunity at the heart of Phibsboro village in Dublin 7.

Extending to an area of 0.43 acres (0.17 acres), the site currently comprises of the former Des Kelly Interiors furniture showroom and a number of retail units on the North Circular Road. As none of the buildings on the site are listed, it would be open to the prospective purchaser to redevelop the site in its entirety.

Under the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-22, the site is zoned “Objective Z4” which provides for mixed-services facilities within the area identified as “Key District Centre 8 – Phibsboro”.

The subject property has 55m of road frontage on to the North Circular Road, and offers secondary access from Royal Canal Bank which adjoins Blessington Street Park. Developed originally as the State Cinema in 1954, the former Des Kelly showroom rises to a height of 19m, while the adjoining units comprise a mix of single and part two-storey retail buildings with residential accommodation above.

The subject site is positioned within a short walk of numerous major employers and amenities, including the Mater hospital, TU Dublin’s (formerly DIT) Grangegorman Campus which upon completion will have a population of over 20,000 students and 2,500 staff, Phibsborough Shopping Centre, Dalymount Park, Croke Park and Dublin city centre itself.

Phibsboro village, meanwhile, is undergoing significant regeneration currently, and is home to a wide range of popular restaurants and bars, including Doyles Corner bar, Loretta’s, Rua Woodfire Pizza and McGowans.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity the property also benefits from excellent public transports links thanks to its location just 500m from the Phibsborough Luas green line stop. This provides easy access to O’Connell Street, Trinity College, St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre and Sandyford in south Dublin.

The presence of the Luas line is complemented by the numerous Dublin Bus services that operate along the North Circular Road.

Robert Wilson and Thomas King, who are handling the sale on behalf of Knight Frank, say: “This property represents a significant redevelopment opportunity with substantial potential for a mixed-use scheme on a landmark site. Given its proximity to the city centre and TUD Grangegorman, we expect to see strong interest in the property.”