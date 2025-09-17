Clonskeagh office block next to UCD seeks €1.85m

2B Clonskeagh Square is a two-storey office block that backs on to UCD’s main Belfield campus

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €1.85 million for 2B Clonskeagh Square, a self-contained office building on Clonskeagh Road, Dublin 14.

The subject property briefly comprises a two-storey block, extending to a gross internal area of 770sq m (8,290sq ft) along with 33 dedicated surface car-parking spaces. The office is laid out in an open-plan configuration, with canteen and WC facilities on the ground and first floor, along with a number of offices.

Clonskeagh Square backs on to UCD’s main Belfield campus and the area is home to a number of big employers including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Flutter Entertainment, Sims Fertility Clinic and Smurfit Westrock.

The property is zoned Objective E, “To provide for economic development and employment”, under the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Development Plan 2022-2028, which permits a variety of uses subject to planning permission.

Clonskeagh Square is situated within a 15-minute walk of the Luas green line stop at Milltown and within easy reach of the M50 motorway.

Further information on the property is available from Patrick Kiersey of Cushman & Wakefield.