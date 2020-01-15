Fitzwilliam 28 at €168m offers investors prime pitch in Dublin 2

The combination of Dublin’s status as a location to deploy international capital and its standing as the city favoured by global tech giants for their European headquarters is expected to spur significant interest from European and international investors in the sale of Fitzwilliam 28.

Located on Fitzwilliam Street and at the heart of the traditional central business district in Dublin 2, the building, which has just been leased in its entirety to workplace collaboration tech giant Slack Technologies, is being offered to the market by joint agents Savills Ireland and Bannon at a guide price of €168 million.

Fitzwilliam 28 is one of two adjoining but independent blocks both being developed by Ireland’s largest utilities company, the ESB. The sister block to 28, Fitzwilliam 27 will be owner-occupied by the ESB.

Upon completion in the second quarter of this year, Fitzwilliam 28 will comprise 12,599.2sq m (135,617sq ft) of prime grade-A accommodation over eight floors with 50 car-parking spaces.

Slack Technologies have taken a new long-term lease of the entire building from practical completion. The rent roll will be in excess of €7.7 million per annum, reflecting an initial yield of about 4.2 per cent. Colliers International represented Slack Inc in the recent letting, while Savills Ireland and Bannon represented the landlord.

Slack’s decision to rent all 135,617sq ft of space at Fitzwilliam 28 will give it the capacity to add as many as 1,100 jobs in Dublin. The company currently employs about 180 people at its existing European headquarter operations at One Park Place on nearby Hatch Street.

In terms of specification, Fitzwilliam 28 will feature extensive landscaping and sunken gardens, a double-height reception with marble walls and natural stone floored area leading to a centralised core offering the occupier maximum flexibility. The A3 BER-rated building will also feature more than 1,759sq m (18,933sq ft) of rooftop, courtyard and terrace gardens, providing extensive views of Dublin, in particular Merrion Square.

The building is designed by internationally acclaimed Grafton Architects and O’Mahony Pike Architects. PJ Hegarty & Sons, who are the leading design and build contractors in Ireland, are the contractors. They have a strong track record of developing high-profile offices. Recent experience includes No 10 Molesworth Street, AIB’s new corporate headquarters, and No 40 Molesworth Street, Jet. com’s headquarters.

Prime location

The Fitzwilliam scheme enjoys a prime location within close proximity to Government Buildings, the traditional retail core of Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green and the city’s south docklands. The immediate area is well serviced by Dublin’s public transport network with both the Luas and Dart, and numerous Dublin Bus routes located within a short walk.

Fergus O’Farrell, director of investment at Savills Ireland, says: “Interest remains strong in the office sector. Dublin’s strong occupier market and economy, coupled with the quality of this asset and its central business district location, will attract interest from global investors.”

Rod Nowlan, investment director at Bannon adds: “As proven by recent lettings to the likes of LinkedIn, Twitter and Stripe, modern offices of scale situated in the traditional city core represent the focus of the current and likely future wave of occupiers. This reflects an increased emphasis by companies on “employee experience”, and there are few modern buildings that can deliver on this aspiration more than Fitzwilliam 28.