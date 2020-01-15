€4.5m for Skerries land with development potential

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €4.5 million for substantial mixed-use land holding in the coastal town of Skerries in north county Dublin.

Extending to a total area of 12.1 hectares (30 acres), the land is variously zoned for residential, high-amenity and open space uses, and is being offered to the market in one or more lots.

Lot 1 comprises 2.6 hectares (6.46 acres) and is zoned “residential”. Lot 2 measures 7.8 hectares (19.4 acres) and is zoned “open space” while lot 3 is zoned “high amenity” and extends to 1.6 hectares (4.16 acres).

Future Analytics Consultants have provided a comprehensive planning report which highlight the land’s current development potential as well as the future opportunities. Located at Holmpatrick on the Rush Road, the overall holding falls under the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023.

Well connected

Skerries itself is a well-established and popular residential location, with an abundance of residential amenities including golf clubs, rugby clubs, schools, shops, cafes, supermarkets and restaurants. The town is 34km north of Dublin city centre and is accessible via the M1 motorway. The area is well connected by public transport with Skerries train station only a short distance from the land holding, while several bus routes pass by the site itself offering access to both Dublin city and the surrounding area.

Peter Garrigan, head of CBRE’s development land division, says: “With the limited availability of residentially-zoned lands in Skerries, the subject lands offer interested parties the opportunity to deliver on the residential element in the short term and engage with the wider community on the residual lands in the medium term.”