Little Sisters of the Poor seeking €20m from sale of Dublin nursing home

A plan by religious order, the Little Sisters of the Poor, to consolidate its work and resources has opened up an opportunity for nursing-home operators and investors in the wider healthcare sector. The Sacred Heart Residence, a fully operational nursing home in Raheny, Dublin 5, is being offered to the market as a going concern on behalf of the order by agent Avison Young.

While a guide price has not been set for the property, market sources expect it to command offers in the region of €20 million, with interest in the sale coming from both Irish and international healthcare operators and investors.

Located on Sybil Hill Road in Raheny, the subject property comprises a large complex of 18,538sq m (199,543sq ft) on a landscaped 2.64 hectare (6.53 acre) site adjacent to St Anne’s Park. It includes an 85-bed registered nursing home, 26 independent-living apartments, a chapel, auditorium and former convent accommodation. There are extensive communal facilities, as well as landscaped gardens and parking for 55 cars.

Originally purpose-built on behalf of the sisters by Sisk in the early 1970s, the complex is divided into six interconnected blocks and offers scope to an incoming owner for immediate operational uplift. Ten additional “ready-to-go” bedrooms are currently unregistered. A feasibility study prepared by CWPA Planning & Architecture outlines the options for reconfiguration and redevelopment to increase the number of rooms at the complex, subject to planning permission.

The property is zoned Z15 (“Community and Social Infrastructure”) under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022–2028. This zoning supports the property’s existing use while also permitting the expansion of community-based healthcare, residential care and ancillary facilities, according to Edmond Nolan, who is handling the sale on behalf of Avison Young.

He says: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark care facility in one of Dublin’s most sought-after suburban locations, with exceptional potential for expansion.”

Sister Julia Culliton of the Little Sisters of the Poor said: “The Sacred Heart residence is an amazing facility which was planned to care for over 250 residents in times when our congregation was expanding. Today, we need to consolidate our work and resources; by passing the home to another care operator we aim to preserve the site for the current residents and staff, whilst at the same time being able to secure the future of our two remaining Irish care homes. We have served in Ireland now for 162 years and hope to be here for many more years”.