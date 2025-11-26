Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Property industry stalwart Shannon strikes out on his own with new business

Former divisional director at Cushman & Wakefield establishes Shannon Commercial, Chartered Surveyors & Property Consultants

John Shannon has established Shannon Commercial, Chartered Surveyors & Property Consultants
John Shannon has established Shannon Commercial, Chartered Surveyors & Property Consultants
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Nov 26 2025 - 05:351 MIN READ

Having served for a number of years as divisional director with Cushman & Wakefield’s office division, John Shannon has struck out on his own and established his own business.

Shannon, a chartered valuation surveyor with more than 20 years’ experience working in corporate real estate, has begun trading as Shannon Commercial, Chartered Surveyors & Property Consultants, following in the footsteps of his late father, Peter Shannon, a man known in the property industry as the “great giant” on account of his commanding physical presence, his gentlemanly nature and his unwavering professionalism.

John Shannon’s work with Cushman & Wakefield saw him acting for and advising a range of big corporate clients including Simmons & Simmons, Dechert, Morgan Stanley, Meta, Salesforce, Mastercard, and Udemy.

Shannon Commercial, Chartered Surveyors & Property Consultants is a general practice firm offering advice in respect of commercial leases (landlord & tenant representation, rent reviews, lease renewals), agency (purchase and sale, leasing and letting – landlord and tenant representation), serviced-office acquisition, strategic advice and consultancy, and expert witness and redbook valuations (for a wide variety of purposes).

READ MORE

Operator sought for eco-friendly guest accommodation at Avondale Forest Park

Cavan’s landmark Hotel Kilmore sold for €11m in off-market deal

What is the most compelling opportunity now in Ireland’s commercial property market?

Little Sisters of the Poor seeking €20m from sale of Dublin nursing home

Further information about Shannon Commercial and its services, is available from John Shannon directly at john@shannoncommercial.ie

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions