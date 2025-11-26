Property industry stalwart Shannon strikes out on his own with new business

Having served for a number of years as divisional director with Cushman & Wakefield’s office division, John Shannon has struck out on his own and established his own business.

Shannon, a chartered valuation surveyor with more than 20 years’ experience working in corporate real estate, has begun trading as Shannon Commercial, Chartered Surveyors & Property Consultants, following in the footsteps of his late father, Peter Shannon, a man known in the property industry as the “great giant” on account of his commanding physical presence, his gentlemanly nature and his unwavering professionalism.

John Shannon’s work with Cushman & Wakefield saw him acting for and advising a range of big corporate clients including Simmons & Simmons, Dechert, Morgan Stanley, Meta, Salesforce, Mastercard, and Udemy.

Shannon Commercial, Chartered Surveyors & Property Consultants is a general practice firm offering advice in respect of commercial leases (landlord & tenant representation, rent reviews, lease renewals), agency (purchase and sale, leasing and letting – landlord and tenant representation), serviced-office acquisition, strategic advice and consultancy, and expert witness and redbook valuations (for a wide variety of purposes).

Further information about Shannon Commercial and its services, is available from John Shannon directly at john@shannoncommercial.ie