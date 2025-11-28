Oscar Piastri boosts F1 title hopes with pole for Qatar sprint

Oscar Piastri (right) shakes hands with his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris after taking the pole for the sprint race at the Qatar GP. Photograph: Andrej Isakovic/ AFP via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri took pole position for the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix. The McLaren driver beat the Mercedes of George Russell into second and, with Lando Norris in third, it was the result the Australian required for his world championship ambitions and allows a chance to narrow the gap to the leader Norris. The other title contender, Max Verstappen, was furious with his Red Bull’s erratic performance and will start in sixth.

On the first hot runs in Q3 Piastri set the pace with a 1min 20.241sec lap, four-hundredths quicker than ­Norris. However Verstappen was complaining his car was suffering with bouncing through the corners, lacking the stability in the fast turns that had been a strength of the car and an issue he had also experienced in the only practice session. Going off wide on his first run he did not set a competitive time on his first run.

The track had rubbered in for the final laps and Verstappen was the first out. He did put in a clean lap but he was still struggling and the cars behind him were improving as the track ramped up, with his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda faster than him in fifth.

It was Piastri however who took the top slot with a finely judged lap of 1:20.055 and was followed home by Russell splitting the two McLarens as Norris went wide pushing hard on his final lap.

Norris leads Piastri and Verstappen by 24 points and with 58 still available the title cannot be won or lost in the sprint but it could well be a factor in whether Norris is able to close it out on Sunday, or whether his rivals can force it into the final round next week in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton’s trying season continued as he was eliminated in Q1, managing only 18th on the grid. “The car won’t go any quicker,” he said, which might well sum up his first year with Ferrari.

The sprint on Saturday will have a mandatory two stops, after Pirelli limited the use of tyres to a 25-lap stint as a precaution against punctures on what is an enormously demanding circuit with high lateral loads. With 57 laps to be completed all the teams will have to stop twice. – Guardian