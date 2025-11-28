Sri Lanka braces for more flooding as Cyclone Ditwah claims 46 lives

People wade through a flooded road during heavy rainfall in the suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday. According to the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Center, at least 56 people have been killed and 21 are missing around the country. Photograph: Chamila Karunarathne/EPA

Cyclone Ditwah swept northward across Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and 23 missing amid widespread floods, with torrential rain and strong winds expected to cause more flooding in the next 12 hours.

Most deaths were caused by landslides triggered by more than 300mm (12 inches) of rainfall in the eastern and central regions, according to officials.

Nearly 44,000 people were affected nationwide, and many sought refuge in schools and public shelters, according to the Disaster Management Centre.

The Irrigation Department said it expected the floods that have already affected countless areas across southern and eastern Sri Lanka, including many parts of the capital, Colombo, to spread even further.

The Colombo Stock Exchange halted trading early, and schools and train services remained suspended. Military and police co-ordinated evacuations, including the airlifting of 13 people trapped on a bridge in Polonnaruwa, 220km northeast of Colombo, the air force said.

Numerous families trapped on rooftops and one man stranded on top of a coconut tree were also airlifted to safety, air force footage released to media showed.

Heavy rains disrupted operations at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport, forcing the diversion of 15 flights to airports including Trivandrum and Cochin in south India, Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services said.

India delivered 6.5 metric tons of food aid to assist in relief efforts, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said as Cyclone Ditwah moved across Sri Lanka towards southern India.

Over 20,000 police and military stepped up evacuations in multiple towns including the outskirts of Sri Lanka’s largest city Colombo, after authorities warned of rising flood waters.

“Strong winds are making the floods worse. We removed furniture from two nearby houses to a safer area, and now I’m going to the shelter to stay with the rest of my family,” said Mohammed Rumy, a 70-year-old resident of Colombo’s Wellampitiya suburb. – Reuters