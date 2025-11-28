AIL preview: Clontarf and Terenure to renew rivalry

Jordan Coghlan, playing for old club Terenure against Clontarf last March, runs into contact. Photograph: Andrew Conan/INPHO

Clontarf host Terenure in a repeat of the memorable 2022 and 2023 Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) finals at Castle Avenue and in another significant meeting of third and second in Division 1A, with each on 23 points and one behind leaders St Mary’s.

What was labelled the “new classico” at the height of their rivalry, this latest meeting could be called the “Jordan Coghlan derby” as the former Leinster, Munster, Leicester and Nottingham number eight faces Terenure, the club where he shone for the last four seasons before his summer wedding and relocation to his home club, Clontarf.

Terenure recorded a 28-10 victory in the bullring last season before Clontarf completed a trademark comeback when Conor Kelly landed a last-ditch conversion in Lakelands Park in a pivotal win en route to regaining the title.

Tarf have won five in a row while Terenure’s dramatic defeat of St Mary’s two weeks ago was their fourth in succession.

Andy Wood makes four changes for Clontarf, with Ross Deegan returning from injury on the wing, Dan Hawkshaw coming into midfield, Ben Griffin at tighthead and Alan Spicer replacing Brian Deeny. Also named on the bench for Tarf, who hosted Leinster last week for an open session, is another UCD summer signing, Dave Ryan, brother of James.

Carlos Spencer makes three changes for Nure, including Connacht centre John Devine. Max Russell reverts from flanker to hooker, with John McKee on Leinster duty, and Harrison Brewer reverts to the backrow.

Lansdowne, in fourth on 20 points, host fifth-placed Ballynahinch, a point behind. Declan Fassbender makes five changes, among them Harry O’Riordan and Harry van Eeden replacing Leinster duo Charlie Tector and Max Deegan. Ulster outhalf James Humphreys and Marcus Rea are among Ballynahinch’s four changes.

Leaders St Mary’s host bottom-placed Nenagh Ormond, with the Division 1A leading points scorer Mick O’Gara replacing Conor Dean at outhalf.

Ninth-placed Old Belvedere host UCD in 10th at Ollie Campbell Park.

Young Munster in seventh host Con, two points above them in eighth, at Tom Clifford Park in a match that is live on irishrugby+.

The 1B leaders Old Wesley travel to Highfield, Garryowen host Trinity in a top four clash and Queen’s host Instonians in an eagerly awaited Belfast derby.

The 2A leaders Barnhall, after three playoff near misses, defend their 100 per cent record at home to Ballymena while in 2B the league’s only other unbeaten side, Galwegians, entertain Enniscorthy.

Energia All-Ireland League (kick-offs 2.30pm unless stated)

Men’s Division 1A: Clontarf v Terenure College, Castle Avenue; Lansdowne v Ballynahinch, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch; Old Belvedere v UCD, Ollie Campbell Park; St Mary’s College v Nenagh Ormond, Templeville Road; Young Munster v Cork Constitution, Tom Clifford Park (live on irishrugby+).

Division 1B: Blackrock College v UCC, Stradbrook; City of Armagh v Naas, Palace Grounds; Garryowen v Dublin University, Dooradoyle; Highfield v Old Wesley, Woodleigh Park; Queen’s v Instonians, Dub Lane.

Division 2A: Shannon v Galway Corinthians, Thomond Park (1.30pm); Banbridge v Dungannon, Rifle Park; Cashel v Greystones, Spafield; MU Barnhall v Ballymena, Parsonstown; Old Crescent v Wanderers, Takumi Park.

Division 2B: Sligo v UL Bohemian, Hamilton Park, 2pm; Clogher Valley v Navan, The Cran; Galwegians v Enniscorthy, Crowley Park; Malone v Buccaneers, Gibson Park; Rainey v Skerries, Hatrick Park.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Dolphin, The Cloughan; Bective Rangers v Malahide, Energia Park; Bruff v Belfast Harlequins, Kilballyowen Park; Midleton v Clonmel, Towns Park; Monkstown v Thomond, Park Avenue.

Women’s Division (5pm unless stated): Wicklow v UL Bohemian, Ashtown Lane (2pm); Blackrock College v Ennis, Stradbrook; Cooke v Railway Union, Shaws Bridge; Galwegians v Old Belvedere, Crowley Park; Tullow v Ballincollig, Rathoe Road.