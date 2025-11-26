Operator sought for eco-friendly guest accommodation at Avondale Forest Park

The popularity of Wicklow’s historic Avondale Forest Park and its treetop walk, Beyond the Trees, should see strong interest from tourism operators in the opportunity to provide eco-sensitive tourist accommodation on the site.

Agent TWM has been engaged by Avondale’s custodian, Ireland’s semi-State forestry company, Coillte, to seek expressions of interest from parties looking to enter into a long-term ground lease for the development of between 40 and 50 guest cabins (subject to planning permission) within the grounds of the park’s 200-hectare (494-acre) estate.

Located just 1.5km south of the village of Rathdrum in Co Wicklow, Avondale Forest Park is recognised as one of Ireland’s most significant natural and cultural landmarks thanks to its association both with Irish nationalist politician and leader of the Home Rule movement, Charles Stewart Parnell, and the establishment more than a century ago of Ireland’s forestry service. The estate was Coillte’s most popular site in 2024, with almost 340,000 visits.

The Avondale estate was established in the 1770s by Samuel Hayes, who was a pioneering advocate for forestry and who later passed the estate to his cousin Sir John Parnell, great-grandfather of Charles Stewart Parnell. The estate was acquired by the Irish government in 1904 and became home to Ireland’s first forestry school.

In 2022, Coillte opened its flagship visitor attraction, Beyond the Trees Avondale, featuring a 700-metre Treetop Walk, and a 12-storey viewing tower with giant slide, developed in partnership with Coillte, Fáilte Ireland and EAK Ireland. In 2023, Coillte completed a refurbishment of Charles Stewart Parnell’s birthplace, the historic Avondale House, further enhancing the location’s reputation as a leading visitor attraction.

Avondale Forest Park’s attractions also include the Seed Cafe, the Seed Store retail space, a network of forest trails, guided tours of Avondale House, seasonal events and the Coillte Pavilion, an innovative meeting and events space. With ample on-site parking and well-developed infrastructure, the park provides a strong foundation for a successful multi-day nature tourism experience, say Willie Norse and Christian Dodd of TWM.

“Coillte is seeking an experienced tourism operator with the expertise to deliver an accommodation offering that serves as a model for sustainable tourism and aligns with the park’s conservation values. Should a suitable applicant be selected, the project would then need to go through a planning application process including public consultation.”

Coillte’s head of recreation, Daithi de Forge, says: “Avondale Forest Park is a prime example of how Ireland’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and recreation can be brought together to create an exceptional visitor destination. With this next phase, we’re inviting experienced accommodation providers to help us build on that success through sustainable, low-impact stays that connect people more deeply with nature. This is a unique opportunity to create something truly special.”