Central Bank misses own target; why can’t we get spending right? Big issues for Big Tech

The Central Bank, responsible for making sure financial firms were ready this week for Europe’s biggest market rules shake-up in a decade, failed to meet a key target of its own as the new regime took effect on Wednesday. Joe Brennan has the details.

East Coast Bakehouse, the County Louth-based biscuit business founded by Michael Carey and Alison Cowzer, has just made its first inroads into Africa as it continues to look beyond the UK for future growth. Charlie Taylor reports.

According to the exchequer returns workers and businesses paid a record €51 billion in taxes last year, reports Barry O’Halloran.

Staying with the exchequer returns, Cantillon wonders can Irish budget policy finally move away from the famous dictum of former finance minister Charlie McCreevy that when we have money, we spend it?

Cantillon is also bemused that another EU directive, ostensibly aimed at making investment easier for consumers, has everyone confused.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington bemoans the fact that the word innovation has lost all meaning while in another piece she outlines the major issues facing Big Tech in 2018: trolls, hackers, privacy and security.

Sign up today for our Business Alerts service and never miss a big story.