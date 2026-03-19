Breaking glass signals end for illegally constructed Meath home after 20-year saga

Relatives and friends of the Murray family help remove items including garden ornaments from their former property before demolition. Photograph: Barry Cronin

Just before the 10.30am deadline, the last of the Murray family’s possessions were removed from the illegally-constructed house they built in a quiet part of Co Meath some 20 years ago.

Just after dawn, friends and neighbours using heavy machinery had helped family members remove everything from garden lights and marble countertops to flowerpots.

Chris and Rose Murray built the large house at Faughan Hill, Bohermeen, Navan, in 2006 despite being refused planning permission by Meath County Council. The couple mounted five unsuccessful retention bids and three failed appeals to keep the home intact.

Ultimately, Meath County Council took possession of the home on Monday with a High Court order, but a large number of the family’s belongings were still in their now-former home.

In advance of the demolition works, crowds gathered on Wednesday night outside the house and the family gained access to the property late that night after security staff left the site.

In a statement, the council said that it, alongside An Garda Síochána, had “engaged on site with family and community representatives to facilitate the removal of personal belongings and household items, in line with the court’s direction”.

It was the masked security teams and workers that made the biggest impact on locals when they arrived, not the bulldozers that many in the community feared would trundle down the narrow country road.

A convoy of 13 cars and vans with CCTV poles attached made its way down the road and through the partially deconstructed gateway of the home at 11am.

Chris and Rose Murray’s former home in Bohermeen, Navan, Co Meath. Photograph: Barry Cronin

Gardaí entering the grounds of the house on Thursday morning. Photograph: Barry Cronin

A short time later, the sound of smashing glass broke the silence in the back roads and, with that, the demolition of the 588sq m (6,220sq ft) house had begun. It was right on time for a High Court sitting at 1.20pm during which the council’s barrister told the judge the work was under way.

Judge Richard Humphreys refused an application by Neil McNelis, solicitor for the homeowners, Michael and Rose Murray, to halt further demolition pending an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), initiated last month, over alleged violations of their rights.

He also refused to stall contempt proceedings by the council against the couple over what the judge earlier this month found was a breach of their undertaking to provide vacant possession of their home to the council.

McNelis told the court that his clients have lost their house, they are evicted, their children are evicted – that they have lost everything.

“They have been punished enough, to have them do the walk of shame in front of the media, is that what the council want?”

As the court sat, two ESB vans made their way on to the property, cutting off the last remaining utilities to the site, and the final step to allowing the off-site contractors to pull the trigger and commence deconstruction.

Local residents who spoke to The Irish Times expressed sympathy with the Murrays – their chairs and abandoned sandwiches left strewn across the top of the road on Thursday morning, evidence of a locality in support.

“We are just devastated,” one neighbouring family said, requesting anonymity.

“They were nothing but good neighbours,” another said, breaking into tears.

Security staff were on hand to stop anyone getting too close to the property to watch the demolition work under way.