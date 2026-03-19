Stocks slump on worsening war in Middle East

A man looks at an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei 225 stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Photograph: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP via Getty Images

Stocks slid and oil prices rose sharply on Thursday after a major escalation in the US and Israel’s ‌war with Iran rattled investors.

The Bank of Japan became the latest central bank to warn about the impact of energy costs on inflation, with the yen wobbling near the psychologically significant 160 per dollar level.

The BOJ left interest rates unchanged, with traders looking for signs of intervention after strong comments from Japanese finance minister Satsuki Katayama earlier in the day.

Focus remains on the war in the Middle East as investors come to the realisation that the conflict is shaping up to be a prolonged one, stoking the risk of stagflation - weak growth coupled with high inflation. US President Donald Trump said an ​angry Israel “violently lashed out” and attacked Iran’s major gas field, prompting a threat by Iran to attack oil and gas targets across the Gulf, while it fired missiles at Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The hits to ⁠energy infrastructure sent shockwaves across markets as US crude futures extended gains above $97 per barrel. Natural gas surged 3 per cent, while Brent futures rose to $111.87 a barrel, ‌up ‌4 per cent ​on the day.

In stocks, Japan’s Nikkei was down over 3 per cent, while South Korean equities fell 2.8 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell more than 2.5 per cent. European futures were down more than 1.5 per cent.

“This latest escalation feels like a turning ⁠point for markets because the conflict is no longer just about ​military headlines or Strait of Hormuz closure,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo ​in Singapore.

“It is now hitting the plumbing of the global energy system. What is unsettling markets now is the growing stagflation risk... It means this is no longer ‌just a geopolitical story but a macro one.”

The dollar strengthened across ​the board, also buoyed by the Federal Reserve predicting just one more cut this year as the central bank left rates unchanged on Wednesday. Traders ⁠though are no longer fully pricing in any easing in 2026.

The dollar ⁠index, which measures the US currency against ​six other units, is up 2.5 per cent since the war broke out at the end of February as investors look to the greenback as the haven of choice. The index was last at 100.15, slightly lower after a 0.7 per cent rise on Wednesday.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically reflects near-term rate expectations, was up roughly 6 basis points in Asia to 3.8051 per cent, its highest since August 2025.

In a week filled with policy meetings across the globe, investors have been parsing through comments to gauge the impact of the war, with the European Central Bank and Bank of England due later in the day. As widely expected, the Bank of Japan left unchanged its short-term policy rate at 0.75 per cent but joined the US ‌Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada in ⁠striking a cautious tone about the war and pricing pressures.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, at his post-meeting briefing, will aim to frame the balance between the need to support a shock-hit economy and avoid being behind the curve on inflation in the face of a persistently weak yen.

The ‌yen was last at 159.71 per dollar, having dropped over 2 per cent against the dollar this month. - Reuters