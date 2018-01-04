Services sector ends 2017 on strong note as new orders grow

Ireland’s services sector ended 2017 on a strong note, reaching an eight-month high.

That is according to a survey that shows new orders picked up pace in December, with domestic business driving growth.

The Investec Service Purchasing Managers’ Index, a measure of the health of the industry, strengthened to 60.4 in December, up from November’s 56.0 reading.

The report said new orders grew at a slightly faster pace in December compared with the previous month, with new export orders moderating in its implied growth rate.

That growth is also translating into extra employment in the sector, with December recording a 14th consecutive month of growth in jobs across all sectors of the services industry covered by the report.

Business Outstanding also increased, a 55th successive month.

Input costs increased during the month, as higher salaries, insurance costs and utility prices took hold. Firms passed some of this on to clients, with the rate of growth in Prices Charged showing a five-month high.

Businesses are also more optimistic, with the index measuring expected business activity levels in 12 months’ time at its highest since September.