Jameson sales continue on the back of growing thirst for Irish whiskey

Irish whiskey brand Jameson continued to grow in the 12 months to the end of June, with sales rising 6 per cent to reach 7.7 million cases over the period.

Irish Distillers said the whiskey brand was recording double and triple digit growth in more than 70 markets across the world. Its prestige products, led by its Redbreast and Red Spot ranges, saw an increase in volume of 25 per cent over the year.

In the US, the company said the Irish whiskey category sold 4.5 million 9-litre cases in 2018, and Jameson accounted 78 per cent of total Irish whiskey sales.

Emerging markets also showed signs of growth, rising 23 per cent overall. Nigeria recorded 141 per cent growth, while India rose 55 per cent and Mexico was up 20 per cent. Brazil recorded a 13 per cent rise in sales.

In Eastern Europe, the Jameson brand increased sales by 12 per cent, with the Ukrainian market up 24 per cent and Russia rising 7 per cent.

The US, South Africa and Russia are the top markets for the whiskey, followed by Ireland and the UK. The spirits market in the Republic of Ireland showed 2 per cent growth in volume, with Jameson increasing sales by 6 per cent and prestige Irish whiskeys rising by 26 per cent.

The company is also targetting travel retail sales, increasing global sales by 9 per cent last year. “We expect growth to continue this year following the exclusive launch of the Jameson Triple Triple to the travel retail market,” Mr McQuaid said.