Production at Ballymaguire Foods resumes following listeria detection last month

Production at Ballymaguire Foods resumed on Friday following its suspension last month after the harmful bacteria listeria was detected at one of its facilities.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) launched an investigation following what it described as an “extensive” outbreak of listeriosis.

Listeriosis is an infection caused by the bacterium listeria monocytogenes. It is usually acquired by eating contaminated food. Listeria is killed by cooking food thoroughly.

The FSAI confirmed one person had died with the rare bacterial infection.

Production at Ballymaguire Foods was voluntarily suspended by the company, while 141 products were recalled from the shelves of Aldi, Tesco, SuperValu and Centra, among others.

Ballymaguire supplies chilled ready meals and soups to supermarkets from its base in Lusk, Co Dublin.

The affected meals included chicken curries, lasagnes, bolognaises, pasta bakes, cottage pies and chow meins. Affected side dishes included ready-made mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, green cabbage and pilau rice.

In a statement on Friday, Ballymaguire Foods said it had received approval from the HSE to recommence production following a “comprehensive process” undertaken with the FSAI.

It said production would resume from Friday, with products returning to retail shelves from Tuesday.

“Official approval to resume production follows the completion of a thorough review into the recent detection of Listeria at one of our production sites,” the company said.

Ballymaguire, which was founded in 2008 by brothers Michael and Gabriel Hoey, appointed public health expert and former chief executive of the FSAI Patrick Wall to lead its response to the incident.

Mr Wall said the company “implemented protocols that go beyond best practice, fully align with regulatory standards and set a benchmark that exceeds industry norms”.

“The actions taken are backed by substantial investment and reflect a renewed focus on precision, accountability and continuous improvement throughout the organisation,” said Mr Wall.

“Every measure is grounded in international best practice and scientific evidence, with a focus on maintaining the highest standards of food hygiene and consumer health protection.

“The decision to grant approval for production to resume reflects the authorities’ confidence in the steps taken.”

Ballymaguire Foods managing director Edward Spellman said: “Our team worked closely with public health authorities and independent experts throughout this review, and I want to acknowledge their support, rigour and professionalism.

“Food safety has always been central to who we are. This experience has challenged us to go even further – to enhance our systems, deepen our expertise and apply new industry-leading standards.

“We acknowledge the concern this situation has caused. We are resolute in our commitment to learn from it and to strengthening the trust placed in us by our partners, customers, and consumers.”