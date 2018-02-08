Irish Distillers appoints new chief as whiskey sales power ahead

Irish Distillers has named Conor McQuaid as its new chief executive, with outgoing chief Jean-Christophe Coutures to head up Pernod Ricard’s scotch whisky business Chivas Brothers.

The announcement came as the Irish drinks firm said it had broken the 4 million case milestone for Jameson whisky in the first half of the year, with sales growth of 12 per cent in value terms and 11 per cent in volume.

Growth was driven by the US, Europe, Africa and the Middle East we have, but Mr Coutures noted particularly strong growth coming in the Asian and Latin American markets.

However, the market for spirits in the Republic of Ireland Spirits remained challenging, Irish Distillers said, with volume growth of 3.7 per cent and value growth of 3.3 per cent. In the first half of the year, Jameson’s net sales grew by 5 per cent. Powers was up 11 per cent, with premium gin rising 29 per cent.

“As these results demonstrate, the great growth story of Irish whiskey continues, and I am very proud to have played my part in the continued success story that is Irish whiskey,” said Mr Coutures. “I know that Conor will be a great ambassador for Irish whiskey on the world stage and I am honoured to be handing over the reins of such an incredible organisation at this important moment for our industry.”

The appointment will be effective from July 1st. Mr Coutures was appointed chairman and chief executive of Irish Distillers in 2916. Since then, sales of whiskey have rebounded.

Mr McQuaid joined Irish Distillers in 1998 as regional manager for its southern Europe market. He is currently executive vice president of global business development at Pernod Ricard.

Mr Coutures also warned there were risks to growth from the new Public Health (Alcohol) Bill. “The unintended negative consequences from the advertising measures being proposed will undermine the industry’s ability to trial innovative new products in Ireland and prove that they are export ready,” he said. Labelling requirements would also act as a “severe” barrier for new firms entering the market, he said, as well as causing “serious reputational damage” to Ireland’s premium brands. “The measures in the bill run the risk of needlessly endangering one of Ireland’s biggest export successes and damaging future innovation, job growth and economic contributions,” he said.