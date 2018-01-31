Solid start for Britvic as acquisitions boost revenue

Drinks group Britvic said it made a solid start to the year, as revenue rose in the first quarter of the year.

But the company said plans to impose a levy on soft drinks in the UK and Ireland brought some uncertainty to the market.

Britvic said revenue for the three-month period was £337.2 million, up 3.3 per cent year on year. When the impact of the Bela Ischia acquisition in Brazil was excluded, revenue rose 0.7 per cent compared with the prior year.

Revenue rose 16.5 per cent in Ireland compared with a year earlier, lifted by the acquisition of East Coast in the second quarter last year. Britvic said owned-brand revenue also increased.

Revenue in its GB drinks market was 1 per cent higher, with carbonates revenue up 4.9 per cent on the strength of the Pepsi Max product. Stills revenue in the same market was 6.6 per cent lower, with volume down 4.4 per cent.

The company said the second quarter would see the launch of the premium Robinsons Fruit Creations and Cordials ranges into grocery. Britvic also absorbed a number of one-off costs arising from Palmer and Harvey’s administration.

In France, revenue fell 5 per cent in a “subdued”market with a decline in syrups partly offset by growth in the Pressade juice brand.

The company said international revenue fell more than 8 per cent, coming off the back of a strong first quarter last year. Brazil revenue was 22.6 per cent higher, lifted by the acquisition of Bela Ischia. Organic revenue showed a 6.5 per cent decline.

“We have delivered a solid start to the new financial year, with group revenue growing 3.3 per cent ahead of a strong first quarter last year,” said chief executive Simon Litherland. “As we said at our preliminary results, the introduction of a soft drinks industry levy in the UK and Ireland brings a level of uncertainty, but we are well placed to navigate this given the strength and breadth of our brand portfolio and exciting marketing and innovation plans.”

The company said it was confident of further progress this year, with a continued focus on revenue and cost management and the delivery of the final phase of its business capability programme.