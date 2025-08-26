Number of patients at Drogheda hospital had pre-cancerous cells miscategorised

A number of patients treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda are being told this week of the miscategorisation of pre-cancerous cells as part of open disclosure procedures in the HSE.

Three patients are being invited to what are known as ‘open disclosure’ meetings at the hospital this week.

Such meetings are organised between a healthcare provider and a patient, or their relevant person, following a patient safety incident.

It is understood that in addition to these three patients, several dozen other patients will be sent letters advising them that the grading of their precancerous cells has been altered on foot of a review.

In some instances, the severity of the grading of the precancerous cells has been increased and in other cases decreased.

It is understood in the case of one patient, a grading of mild, attributed initially to precancerous cells, has been upgraded to high.

In another case a mild grading has been found to be moderate.

It is understood in another case, a patient underwent a second biopsy which was found to be unnecessary.

The moves follows a review of work carried out by one consultant at the hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital said: “In the course of our quality assurance process in the hospital, we commissioned an independent lookback of all histopathology slides across various specialities in relation to one consultant, focusing on a period from February to November 2024”.

“This review is under way and any patients in relation to whom any findings are relevant will be contacted directly by the hospital. HSE Dublin and North East has provided necessary information to the HSE in line with the National Patient Safety Briefing Protocol.”

The hospital review is continuing and it is possible other patients may be invited to similar open disclosure meetings in the future.