Teenage girl who died after falling ill at Belfast dance festival is named

Mia Keevan was one of three people who became unwell at the Emerge dance festival in Belfast on Sunday.

A teenage girl who died after becoming ill at a festival in Belfast has been named locally as Mia Keevan. The 17-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, became unwell at the Emerge dance festival in Boucher Playing Fields on Sunday and later died in hospital.

She was one of three people in attendance who were hospitalised, alongside a woman in her 30s who is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A teenage boy received treatment in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

In an online fundraiser, set up to support the Keevan family due to the “unexpected costs they face”, Mia was described as a “bright, fun and much-loved girl who touched the hearts of anyone that knew her”.

Her friend Sarah Roche wrote: “Her laughter and warmth will never be forgotten by those lucky enough to have known her."

On Tuesday, the PSNI said a range of agencies were involved in supporting the “safe delivery” of the festival, “as with all large-scale events”.

It said it made seven arrests at the festival across Saturday and Sunday for disorderly conduct, assault on police and possession of controlled drugs.

“During the event it was reported that a 17-year-old girl had become unwell. Sadly, she subsequently died in hospital,” said superintendent Allister Hagan.

“An investigation in order to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic sudden death of this young person is ongoing and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Police will continue to work closely with event organisers and the licensing authority to ensure that events remain safe and enjoyable for all of those who attend,” he said.