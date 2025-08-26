‘Completely indefensible’: International anger grows over Israel hospital attack

Mourners carry the body of one of five journalists killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, during their funeral on Tuesday. Photograph: AFP

Israel faced increased international anger on Tuesday over the attack on a Gaza hospital which killed 20 people, including five journalists.

The UK government called the Monday’s attack on the Nasser hospital “horrific and completely indefensible”. Prime minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said journalists should always be protected and the strikes illustrated the need for a ceasefire.

The European Commission described the Israeli tank fire on the hospital as “completely unacceptable”. Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni stressed that civilians and journalists must be protected under international law. “Civilians in Gaza have been suffering for far too long and it is time to break the cycle of violence,” he said.

A public letter signed by 209 former EU ambassadors, senior diplomatic staff and ambassadors from EU nation states was published on Tuesday, calling for urgent action over Israel’s war in Gaza and unlawful actions in the occupied West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a preliminary investigation into the hospital attack determined that Hamas had installed a surveillance camera at the site to track Israeli troop movements and to help direct attacks against soldiers.

The statement added that of those killed in the incident, six were identified as Hamas operatives, including one who took part in the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7th, 2023. The army said it regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians.

UN human rights office spokesperson said Thameen Al-Kheetan said any Israeli investigation should ensure accountability. “There needs to be justice,” he said.

Israel’s security cabinet on Tuesday discussed its plan to attack Gaza City, which will be preceded by the forced expulsion of more than 800,000 residents in the coming weeks.

The ministers did not discuss the ceasefire and hostage release deal approved last week by Hamas. Prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu allocated three hours to the discussions so he could participate, along with other ministers, in a meal at a Jerusalem restaurant with West Bank settler representatives.

A majority of the Israeli public supports a ceasefire that will bring back the 50 hostages in Hamas captivity, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir also believes Israel should accept a partial ceasefire.

Qatar, one of the states trying to mediate a ceasefire deal, appears to be running out of patience with Israel. Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said Israel does not want to comment on the proposal for a deal that is on the table.

He said the ceasefire framework agreed to last week by Hamas was “serious and balanced” and identical to the proposal that Israel had previously agreed to.

Thousands of demonstrators massed in Tel Aviv on Tuesday as the security cabinet convened. Photograph: John Wessels/AFP

Tens of thousands of Israelis joined protests across the country on Tuesday, blocking roads and culminating in a march and rally in Tel Aviv, urging the government to accept a ceasefire.

Released hostage Gadi Mozes said that Hamas demands have not changed over the past two years and that Israel must agree to a deal.

“The importance of this day cannot be overstated. The cabinet meeting is simply illusory,” he said. “I am not willing to sacrifice anyone on the altar of the messianic ambition of destroying Hamas.”

Hanoch Milwidsky, a parliamentarian from Mr Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, described those who participated in Tuesday’s protests as “rioters in the service of Hamas”.

The war began on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas-led gunmen burst into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s military offensive against Hamas has since killed at least 62,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry.