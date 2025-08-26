Iga Swiatek breaks Monica Seles record with US Open first-round win

Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Emiliana Arango at the US Open. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA

Iga Swiatek set a new record with a dominant first-round victory over Emiliana Arango at the US Open.

The Wimbledon champion continued her impressive summer form with a 6-1 6-2 stroll against Colombian Arango on Arthur Ashe Stadium to cruise into round two.

Swiatek has now won her opening match at 65 consecutive tournaments, breaking the previous open era record set by Monica Seles.

While the Pole is seeded second behind Aryna Sabalenka, she appears to be the player to beat at Flushing Meadows having followed up her Wimbledon triumph by winning the big WTA event in Cincinnati last week.

Swiatek seemed more excited about news of Taylor Swift’s engagement than her own victory, but she was happy to have made a confident start.

“First matches are always a bit different, so I’m happy that I had some time to just get used to the conditions and the surface, because for sure it’s different than the practice courts,” said the Pole, who won her only title here in 2022 and next faces Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens.

“I think it was just a solid match, and so I’m happy that I can play another round here.”

Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner sprinted into the second round of the US Open.

The Italian was in tears after retiring in the final of the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati against Carlos Alcaraz last week because of illness but looked back to full health in a 6-1 6-1 6-2 victory against Czech Vit Kopriva.

Sinner needed only an hour and 38 minutes to wrap up victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and he said: “I feel in a good shape physically.

“Has been some good practice days, especially the last couple. I feel physically in a good spot. Also good first-round match, so I’m very happy.”

Sinner could face a stiffer test next against big-hitting Australian Alexei Popyrin, who defeated Novak Djokovic here last year.