Ireland

Man dies after falling from height on to Dart platform in Dún Laoghaire

He fell from public footpath on to station’s northbound platform ‘in tragic accident’

Services were briefly suspended while emergency services attended the scene. Photograph: Tom Honan
Services were briefly suspended while emergency services attended the scene. Photograph: Tom Honan
Jack White
Tue Aug 26 2025 - 21:48

A man has died after falling on to a Dart platform in what is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

The man fell from the public footpath on Crofton Road on to Dún Laoghaire railway station’s northbound platform below shortly before 2pm on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

The man was a member of the public and it is understood the incident is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Irish Rail staff reported the incident, and trains were suspended through the station while emergency services responded.

READ MORE

Why are so many Irish people moving to Australia?

Dozens of Drogheda hospital patients had pre-cancerous cells miscategorised

The Keegan Bradley situation is equal parts hilarious, confusing and just plain mad

Here in Israel in the minds of the majority, the people being butchered are not innocent

Services remained suspended until shortly after 3.30pm, Irish Rail said.

“Tragically, despite efforts of station staff and emergency services personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” an Irish Rail spokesman said in a statement.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the deceased.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Lorraine Hall described it as a “deeply tragic accident”.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has lost their life. I want to acknowledge the first responders and the emergency services for their response,” she said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times