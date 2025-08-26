Man dies after falling from height on to Dart platform in Dún Laoghaire

Services were briefly suspended while emergency services attended the scene. Photograph: Tom Honan

A man has died after falling on to a Dart platform in what is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

The man fell from the public footpath on Crofton Road on to Dún Laoghaire railway station’s northbound platform below shortly before 2pm on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

The man was a member of the public and it is understood the incident is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Irish Rail staff reported the incident, and trains were suspended through the station while emergency services responded.

Services remained suspended until shortly after 3.30pm, Irish Rail said.

“Tragically, despite efforts of station staff and emergency services personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” an Irish Rail spokesman said in a statement.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the deceased.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Lorraine Hall described it as a “deeply tragic accident”.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has lost their life. I want to acknowledge the first responders and the emergency services for their response,” she said.