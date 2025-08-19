Leprino Foods plan to close Portlaoise plant threatens 130 jobs

Around 130 jobs could be lost after the Leprino Foods Company said it will close its manufacturing plant in Portlaoise in the second half of next year.

The Co Laois factory produces mozzarella and string cheese.

Siptu representatives are due to meet with senior management at Leprino Foods in Portlaoise on Wednesday.

Terry Bryan, Siptu Industrial Organiser, on Tuesday said: “Our immediate thoughts are with our members and their families following this shocking announcement this afternoon.

“We have already been in contact with the company and have confirmed that we will meet with them tomorrow to discuss the full implications of the decision.

“We will engage with the company directly to see if we can lessen the impact of the decision upon our members and their families, and try to explore alternatives to the proposed job losses.”

Mr Bryan said the company is “a significant employer in the Portlaoise and midland area, employing 130 workers”.

“It has only been in operation since 2020 and is a modern, state-of-the-art facility. This is both a shocking and regrettable announcement,” he said in a statement.

“Siptu’s focus and concern is for our members and our members’ families at this difficult time.”

Leprino employs around 5,500 people worldwide.