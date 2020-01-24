Fallon & Byrne founders McHugh and Byrne exit group

The founders of the Fallon & Byrne restaurant and retail group have exited the business.

Fiona McHugh, the former Sunday Times Ireland editor, and her husband, property developer Paul Byrne, who together had owned a 45 per cent stake, have agreed a deal with existing investors to “depart from involvement”.

The existing investors that have taken full control of the group include former Superquinn finance chief, Frank Murphy, and Brian Fallon, a Kildare restaurateur and the former president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

The departure of the group’s founders comes following a turbulent period for the business. Fallon & Byrne suddenly closed down its large outlet in the Swan Centre in Rathmines at the beginning of the month.

This month it also received planning permission for a huge expansion of its flagship city centre outlet on Exchequer Street. It also operates an outlet in Dun Laoghaire.

“The new structure and investment allows us to restore certainty about the future of this respected business and brand. We have a lot of exciting opportunities which, with the right planning and investment, will allow us to grow the business over the coming years,” said Mr Murphy.

“With planning permission secured and the investment in place we are ready to embark on the next chapter in the development of this business.”

He suggested that the group’s immediate plans for expansion will be limited to extending its Exchequer Street outlet. Last year, It had been seeking investment of up to €6 million to facilitate an expansion of its footprint, which was said to include plans for a new unit in Connolly Station in Dublin.