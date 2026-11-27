Michael Kingston, a farmer, fisherman and lawyer from Goleen in west Cork, was in the front row at last weekend’s premiere of the documentary film, Whiddy. He watched himself on screen cradling the toy spinning helicopter his father gave him on his fourth birthday. The child was doomed to never see him again after that day. When he woke up in the morning, he was told his daddy had gone to heaven.

Tim Kingston (31), the pollution control officer at Gulf Oil Corporation’s terminal on Whiddy Island, was one of the seven workers on the jetty who died on January 8th, 1979, along with the entire 41-man crew, the cook’s wife and an English surveyor on the MV Betelgeuse oil tanker. He spent the last 20 minutes or more of his life radioing for rescuers to come to their aid. His body was recovered from the sea seven months later. The remains of 23 other men have never been found.

Sixty-nine children lost their fathers that night. There was also a French girl who awoke to learn both her parents had died. It was the biggest loss of life in the State’s history of disasters – bigger even than the Stardust fire. Yet Whiddy is the forgotten cataclysm. Nobody has been brought to justice for it. Official Ireland has never even said sorry.

The documentary, directed by Skibbereen native Adrian McCarthy and co-directed by Brenda Morrissey, makes it harder to keep ignoring it. The film won the audience award at Cork International Film Festival at the weekend and on Monday was announced the winner of a grand jury prize for archival storytelling at Doc NYC, America’s biggest documentary festival. The New York citation commended the visual treatment of the film’s archival material as “a metaphor for evil corporate greed”.

When American giant Gulf opened its European distribution centre on Whiddy Island in 1968, Bantry – 3km away onshore – became west Cork’s boom town. Then taoiseach Jack Lynch attended the unveiling in the square of Gulf’s gift of a statue of Brendan the Navigator, patron saint of sailors. But what capitalism gave with one hand, it took away with the other. The company dismantled a bridge it had built to facilitate the construction of the £10 million (€12.7 million) terminal, leaving the island cut off from the mainland, with fatal consequences.

Successive governments, grateful for the economic injection, allowed Gulf to operate Whiddy like an autonomous statelet. From the outset, there was no harbour authority and, thus, no tonnage duties to pay. Regulation was virtually left to Gulf’s discretion. When the government eventually created an authority in 1976 after two environmentally catastrophic oil spills – 33 spills were recorded while Gulf operated there – it had no effective legal powers over safety precautions at the terminal. The Dangerous Substances Act of 1972, obliging the Minister for Labour to ensure against risk of injury caused by petroleum, had still not come into effect on that fateful night seven years later.

A tribunal of inquiry into the Whiddy disaster, chaired by High Court judge Declan Costello, reported swiftly and trenchantly in May 1980, exposing a catalogue of failures. It found the French-owned Betelgeuse was in “a seriously corroded and wasted condition” even before its midship collapsed into Bantry Bay. The safety tug boat, equipped to fight fires, had been relocated 4.5km away, out of sight of the terminal. While Garda witnesses told the tribunal they could see the fire from Bantry station and from the Westlodge Hotel, where there was a dance on, the tug boat crew knew nothing of it until being called to the scene, too late.

The hulk of the Betelgeuse lies at the oil jetty at Whiddy Island in January 1979. Photograph: Pat Langan

Total SA, proprietor of the Betelgeuse, was planning to sell off the creaking tanker. Likewise, it was feared locally that Gulf was preparing to pull out of Ireland after the reopening of the Suez Canal made faster sea routes accessible. In an attempt to conceal its own negligence, Gulf lied.

Costello said false entries were made in logs and false accounts were given to the tribunal and to the Garda investigation. He named five personnel who withheld the truth. The most pernicious falsehood was Gulf’s insistence that the fire on the Betelgeuse did not start until 12.55am. The tribunal concluded it broke out nearly 25 minutes earlier and that, had the tug boat been moored nearer the tanker, it was “probable” all 50 lives could have been saved. Despite responding with “alacrity”, the boat did not reach the scene until 40 minutes after the fire started.

Contrary to common practice, inquests into all 50 deaths were held before the tribunal concluded. Six months after Tim Kingston’s body was found, a second inquest relied on testimony by two witnesses who were discredited in Costello’s report. The death certificate attributes his demise to “asphyxia due to accidental drowning”.

[ ‘We have all endured the same tragedy’: remembering the Whiddy Island disasterOpens in new window ]

Charges of perjury were brought against individuals whom Costello identified, but they were dropped in Bantry District Court in 1984. Gulf pulled out of Bantry harbour, but it continues to lease land to farmers on Whiddy. Nothing else has changed much. Except little Michael Kingston grew up with his father’s fate stitched into his genes and qualified as an award-winning international maritime lawyer. After helping the Stardust families to secure new inquests, he wants the same justice for the Whiddy families: to have his father’s and all the victims’ death certificates amended to record that they were unlawfully killed.

When the government established the tribunal in March 1979, Pádraig Faulkner, then minister for transport and tourism, told the Dáil: “If there are lessons to be learnt from the Betelgeuse experience which contribute to making the seas and ports of the world safer, we have a duty to seek out those lessons and benefit from them.”

Lessons are learned by those who are willing to listen to them. By that measure, Ireland has learned little from the Whiddy disaster. Justice for the dead, the widowed and the orphaned was sacrificed on the altar of mammon.

But the next generation is dogged.

When Adrian McCarthy heard his father’s account of flames whipping the night sky as their fire tender raced from Skibbereen, and how he and the other firemen prayed for survival on the boat out to Whiddy that night, he decided to make a film about it so that it cannot be forgotten.