Three Ireland, led by chief executive Elaine Carey, has a 50.2 per cent share of the mobile market as of the second quarter of this year. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Three Ireland, the largest mobile phone company in the State, swung into a net profit of €39 million last year after another unit of its Hong Kong-based parent swapped almost €938 million of loans and owed interest for more equity in the business.

Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison was reported by the Financial Times in January to be in advanced talks to sell Three Ireland to Irish-American telecoms mogul John Malone’s Liberty Global, which owns Virgin Media. Both sides declined to comment at the time and it remains unclear whether the talks are still live.

The profit compared to a loss of €31.2 million for the previous year, according to the latest set of annual accounts for Three Ireland (Hutchison), filed this week with the Companies Registration Office (CRO). The turnaround was driven by the capital restructuring, completed towards the end of 2024, lowered Three Ireland’s interest bill by more than 80 per cent in 2025, to €14.3 million.

Three Ireland, led by chief executive Elaine Carey, has a 50.2 per cent share of the mobile market as of the second quarter of this year, including mobile broadband, making it the largest player in the State, according to the latest data from industry regulator ComReg.

Virgin Media is the third-largest fixed broadband provider in the Republic, with a 19.4 per cent market share.

Three Ireland’s intragroup debt-for-equity swap in late 2024 was carried out by its immediate parent, Luxembourg-based Hutchison Hutchison Europe Telecommunications (HET). The company also paid a dividend of €56.8 million to HET last year, following a €42 million distribution in 2024.

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Three Ireland said in August that its customer numbers continued to rise in the first six months of the year and revenue and earnings increased as it continued to grow its business.

Its total customer base rose 6 per cent year on year, reaching 5.6 million subscriptions. Within that figure, contract customer numbers rose by 8 per cent year on year, bringing the total number to 4.7 million.

The company said the growth in customer numbers was down to continued expansion of its Irish network, with 5G coverage now at 97 per cent of the population. Its 4G network reaches 99.4 per cent of the population.