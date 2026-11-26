Emer Burke, whose son Paul died in care, with her daughters Aideen and Aoife Burke. Photograph: Collins Courts

A woman has settled a High Court action taken over the death of her son, who died 12 days after being assaulted in a residential home.

Paul Burke (31), who had intellectual disabilities and Angelman syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the nervous system, was assaulted in the house by another resident two years ago.

Ciara Davin, barrister for Paul Burke’s mother Emer, instructed by Michael Boylan Litigation, told Judge Paul Coffey on Thursday that Paul Burke was struck on the head by a fellow resident on February 26th, 2024.

A CT scan showed he had suffered “a devastating head injury”. He had emergency brain surgery, but died 12 days later on March 10th, 2024.

Counsel said it was their case that there had been a one-to-one staff-to-resident ratio for Paul Burke and the other resident of the Avista-run home in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

However, she said three months before the assault the number of carers was reduced to one for the two residents.

It was claimed Paul Burke fell asleep on a couch and when roused for dinner four hours after the assault he was unwell and was brought to hospital.

Emer Burke, of Clontarf, Dublin, sued Avista, with offices at the St Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road, Ashtown, which ran the residential house in Blanchardstown where her son stayed.

In an apology read to the court, Avista chief executive Lorraine Mackin offered “a wholehearted apology and deep regret, that due to failures in care provided by Avista, a tragic event occurred whilst Paul was in our care which caused him to suffer fatal injuries”.

She added: “I wish to reiterate my sincere condolences to Paul’s mother, Emer, to his two sisters Aideen and Aoife and to his wider family, on Paul’s tragic and untimely death”.

Outside court, Emer Burke said there was nothing that could compensate her or the family for the loss of her son, “nor for the pain and trauma we have suffered over this past 2½ years”.

She said the family would “have to live with the consequences of other people’s failures for the rest of our lives”. She said her son “didn’t receive medical attention for many hours after his assault during which time he must have suffered terribly”.

She added: “Paul was 31 years old. Fit and healthy with a normal life expectancy. He was having a great life. He was one of the very few intellectually disabled people who was lucky enough to actually get to live in a house in the community at a time when the government have no plan for such vulnerable people. He was loving it. It is unforgivable that his life was so cruelly taken from him.”

Emer Burke said she hoped there would be “a better system of independent governance put in place to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable citizens in society”.

In the proceedings it was claimed there was a failure to provide sufficient staff numbers or resources at the Blanchardstown premises.

It was also claimed there was a failure to provide appropriately trained staff and the staff-to-resident ratio had been allegedly reduced.

It was further contended in allegedly reducing the staff-to-resident ratio, there was a failure to take account of the fact that Paul Burke’s co-resident had an alleged history of aggression.

Paul Burke had profound vulnerabilities and reducing the ratio would significantly increase the risk of an incident occurring, it was claimed.

Avista admitted that failures in the level of care provided to Paul Burke led to him being assaulted and suffering fatal injuries.

Noting the settlement, the judge extended his deepest sympathy to the Burke family.