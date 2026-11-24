The court heard Tusla’s board would decide on Friday whether to appeal a High Court finding of contempt. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A teenage boy “enmeshed in drug criminality”, who is unable get out of it and is “in fear of physical assault”, cannot access a special care bed despite a High Court order that he get one.

His situation is “extremely serious”, the High Court heard on Monday. He is expressing a wish to die and is “deeply, deeply distressed”, said Michael Lynn, barrister for the boy’s mother.

“What is actually happening with these no beds cases? Nothing,” said Lynn. “I am sorry, judge. The situation with [the boy] is of utmost seriousness ... Things are escalating ... He is a deeply, deeply traumatised [teenager] and something needs to happen.”

The boy is one of five children aged between 14 and 17 – the highest number in over a year – whom the court has ordered be detained in special care but who cannot access beds.

Others include girls who are being sexually exploited by groups of adult men and boys being exploited by criminal adults and travelling at dangerously high speeds in stolen cars.

“In each of these cases we have children at extreme risk in the community,” said judge John Jordan.

“The situation is completely intolerable ... It is quite extraordinary that there seems to be ongoing affront to ... the rule of law by [Tusla] and the executive branches of Government who have the power ... to resolve the problem.”

Children aged between 11 and 17 may be detained in special care – the most secure form of care – where their behaviours in the community put their lives and welfare at risk.

Just 13 of the 26 special care beds are open due to severe challenges faced by Tusla in recruiting and retaining special care workers.

The court heard Tusla’s board would decide on Friday whether to appeal a High Court finding of contempt delivered in July by Judge Emily Egan.

She ruled against the agency, declaring its contempt for failing to comply with special care orders for three children who have since accessed beds.

Paul Gunning for Tusla said “it would be preferable” the board’s decision be made before further proceedings for contempt were issued.

The court heard on Monday of two further sets of proceedings planned. These come in addition to contempt proceedings under way in respect of 10 more children who could not access beds.

Tusla appealing Egan’s ruling would be akin to “kicking the can down the road”, said the judge.

“Meanwhile, children whom [Tusla] has a responsibility towards and are at serious risk in terms of their lives, health, safety, development and welfare will remain in that predicament.”

Months on from Egan’s ruling, “nothing” had been done by Tusla to address the insufficiency of beds, he said.

“In the intervening months the no-beds list has grown in size to the point that we now have five children without beds – some extremely young and some suffering daily horrors in respect of which [Tusla] has itself provided the evidence,” said the judge.

He ordered Tusla to submit affidavits, limited to 2,000 words each, for each of the five children setting out what they had done to secure beds for them, to be filed by 4pm on Thursday.