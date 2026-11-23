BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell as much as 4 per cent on Monday after a Dutch court barred the Chinese carmaker from selling its seven-seat sport utility vehicle (above) in Europe. Photograph: Getty Images

BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell as much as 4 per cent on Monday after a Dutch court barred the Chinese carmaker from selling its seven-seat sport utility vehicle in Europe on the grounds that it copied the design of Jaguar Land Rover’s Defender.

The Shenzhen-based group said it strongly disagreed with Friday’s preliminary judgment and would appeal against the decision, which marks a significant setback for its ambitions to expand in Europe and become the world’s largest carmaker by the end of the decade. Shares ended down 1.9 per cent on Monday.

BYD’s Ti7 is not yet sold in the European Union, but the model is available in the UK at a starting price just below £48,000 (€57,000), which would be about £20,000 cheaper than a comparable Defender model.

The Ti7, which BYD expected to start selling in Europe next year, would have been the group’s biggest-size offering and would have complemented its wide range of products.

In its ruling, the Dutch court said the differences argued by BYD were “insufficient” and concluded the Ti7 “infringes the EU design of Jaguar Land Rover”, adding: “The characteristic and distinctive elements of the design are reflected in the BYD Ti7.”

JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, took legal action against BYD earlier this year. Bailiffs acting on behalf of JLR were granted an order to raid the Chinese company’s offices in the Netherlands in August. The Dutch court later ordered JLR to destroy the files its bailiffs seized, saying the raid went too far.

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During an earnings briefing this month, JLR’s chief executive PB Balaji said the British carmaker “will do what it takes to protect” its intellectual property. In a statement on Friday, the company said it would take “legal action when necessary” but declined to comment on when it would file a similar lawsuit in the UK.

The injunction will be in place unless BYD wins the appeal. A final decision on whether the world’s largest electric vehicle maker infringed JLR’s intellectual property rights will be made next year.

“The BYD Ti7 is the result of BYD’s own independent design work and infringes none of JLR’s rights,” the Chinese carmaker said in a statement. “We will pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect.”

With a downturn in its home market squeezing profits, BYD has been aggressively expanding its sales overseas. It will begin mass production of vehicles in Hungary and is considering a second facility in Spain or France.

The Chinese group expanded its market share in the EU and the UK to 2.7 per cent this year, compared with 1.2 per cent last year and above JLR’s 0.9 per cent, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

The carmaker’s design team has been led for nearly 10 years by Wolfgang Egger, who previously worked at Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini.

BYD has said that since he joined the company in 2017, its design team has expanded from 100 to 1,000 designers from more than 10 countries. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026