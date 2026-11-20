A man rests after wearing a costume of the official Cop31 sea turtle mascot Caretta on the final day of the UN gathering in Antalya, Turkey. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Climate campaigners at Cop31 have called the summit the “worst Cop ever” and asked countries to leave without agreement rather than accept the wording on offer.

Members of Climate Action Network International (CAN), a network of more than 2,300 environmental and climate justice organisations, chanted “shame, shame” as they held a press conference to respond to the draft text.

They declared the summit as “the worst Cop in history”, with Tasneem Essop, CAN’s executive director, describing it as “washed out” while torrential rain hit the meeting venue in Turkey.

“We are rejecting what is on the table at the negotiations today. CAN also calls on governments, particularly global south governments, to reject what is on the table today.”

Mohamed Adow, of Power Shift Africa, said while US president Donald Trump was absent from the talks, other countries were “doing his dirty work”.

Activists from the Climate Action Network - International hold placards reading 'ECO Shame' as they stage a protest during a press conference on the last day of Cop31 in Antalya, Turkey. Photograph: Antonio Bat/EPA

He said it would be better to defer all matters to Cop32 in Ethiopia rather than accept a text that offered nothing.

The EU is set to reject the text – the second draft to emerge at the summit – which does not reference fossil fuels or roadmaps to transition away from coal, oil and gas despite agreement at Cop28 to make a start on this critical work.

Ireland was one of around 25 countries that held a press conference on Friday to say fossil fuel wording must be included. Germany, France, Denmark, Netherlands, Brazil, Guatemala, Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands and the UK were among those backing the call.

They are among the nations supporting the parallel Transition Away From Fossil Fuels (Taff) initiative that Ireland and Tuvalu will lead for the next year.

The current draft includes a call for countries to electrify their economies and society to at least 35 per cent of energy use by 2035, but it does not stipulate that the additional electricity should be generated from renewables.

[ ‘We’re outraged’: No mention of fossil fuels in draft agreement at Cop31 climate summitOpens in new window ]

It also does not reference ‘just transition’ despite an agreement at Cop30 to start creating a mechanism to ensure workers, gender and human rights are respected in climate action policies.

It fudges the finance question, recognising previous pledges on finance for poor countries but pushing consideration of practical ways to increase finance to future meetings.

There are controversial references to carbon capture and storage as a way of reducing emissions when the technology is unproven and considered an attempt to get out of cutting fossil fuel use.

It does recognise the grave recent updates on global temperature rise, including the overshoot of the 1.5 degree threshold.

But it remains weak on ensuring the world’s climate science body, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), will be able to continue its next assessment which some countries are trying to delay.

Minister for Climate Darragh O'Brien gives an interview during the Cop31 climate change conference in Antalya, Turkey on Friday. Photograph: Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images

Friends of the Earth Ireland called on Ireland to insist on a radically improved text.

“It is beyond belief that one of the main drivers of our climate crisis, fossil fuels, have been removed from a global agreement aimed at slowing down the runaway climate train,” said Deirdre Duffy, the group’s chief executive.

She appealed to Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien, who, with the EU climate commissioner, is leading the EU in negotiations, to push for higher ambition.

[ Roadmap to transition Ireland away from fossil fuels lacks clear direction Opens in new window ]

“We appeal to Minister O’Brien to secure action on fossil fuels and climate finance as the talks go to the wire,” Duffy said.

“The failure to even mention fossil fuels in the latest draft in effect deletes commitments to tackle the main cause of climate change and would represent a critical step backwards.”

Officially the summit is meant to conclude by Friday but an overrun is almost inevitable with a revised third draft expected to be published later today or early on Saturday.