Madra Salach is a six-piece group who cite The Pogues as an inspiration

Dublin contemporary folk band Madra Salach won the breakthrough artist prize at the Rolling Stone UK Awards in London on Thursday evening.

Accepting the award, Madra Salach’s Jack Martin said: “Rolling Stone, Rolling Stone, a dog with a bone, Ireland is my home, without these five lads I’d feel so alone.

“Shout out to gaffer, shout out to every single one of our families, shout out to our beautiful partners – we couldn’t do this without them. Up the Dubs, free Palestine,” the mandolin player said.

The experimental folk group join the ranks of previous winners including Myles Smith, English Teacher and Maisie Peters.

The awards ceremony, now in its fourth year, took place at London’s Roundhouse and was hosted by Rivals star Danny Dyer.

Madra Salach opened the show with what Rolling Stone Magazine UK described as a “stirring performance” of their latest single Searrach, off their upcoming debut album Gorta, which is due to be released on January 15th, 2027.

Madra Salach is a six-piece group comprising Paul Banks on vocals, Adam Cullen on guitar, mandolin player Jack Martin, Maxime Arnold on harmonium, Dara Duffy on drums and Jack Lawlor, who plays bass. They met while playing traditional sessions in pubs across Dublin before releasing their debut single Blue and Gold in September 2025. In 2026, the group released the single Ribbon Factory, also off their upcoming debut album, and played Irish music festivals Beyond the Pale and Electric Picnic.

The group, who cite The Pogues as an inspiration, also feature on the Shane MacGowan tribute album 20th Century Paddy, performing Turkish Song of the Damned.

Other artists honoured by Rolling Stone UK on Thursday night included James Blunt who received the icon award and Wolf Alice took the group award. The artist award went to Rachel Chinouriri, while song of the year was awarded to Holly Humberstone for To Love Somebody.