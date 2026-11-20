One George's Quay Plaza, where Revolut is taking a 10-year lease, currently houses tenants including Royal Bank of Canada and the Office of Public Works.

Revolut, the UK-based digital bank, will move into its new Dublin headquarters at the former Ulster Bank building on the south quays after taking a 10-year lease on the property.

The fintech has reached an agreement with landlord Henderson Park Capital through agent JLL to occupy 8,545 sq ft of prime office space on the third floor of One George’s Quay Plaza in Dublin 2, overlooking the river Liffey.

The block, where Ulster Bank had its headquarters before its exit from the Irish market, currently houses a diverse range of tenants, including the Office of Public Works, as well as PepsiCo, Amundi Asset Management and Royal Bank of Canada.

Revolut said that once the fit-out of the space is completed in mid-2027, it will “mirror that of the high-spec environment of the company’s impressive global headquarters in Canary Wharf”.

Joe Heneghan, chief executive of Revolut Europe, said the lease agreement “demonstrates our deep commitment to Ireland and our Irish customers”.

He said: “Moving into a flagship location in Dublin’s financial core signals our confidence in this market and the exceptional talent available here.

“At the same time, remaining one of the few companies to champion a remote-first, flexible working model allows us to attract and retain world-class professionals from across the country who value both autonomy and an office environment that inspires collaboration and high performance.”

Earlier this month, Revolut completed a ​fundraising round that valued the company at $115 billion (€102.1 billion).

The bank, which has more than 80 million customers worldwide and 3.4 million in Ireland, was previously valued at $75 billion in ‌a ‌share ​sale last year.

Led by Glade Brook Capital Partners, Coatue, Durable Capital Partners, T Rowe Price Associates, and Baillie Gifford, the funding round attracted both existing backers and new investors. The round was first reported earlier this year.

Revolut has scaled its business considerably since launching in the UK in 2015. Revenue in 2025 grew 46 per cent to $6.0 billion, with pretax profit up 57 per cent to $2.3 billion.