Through the shattered windows of the boarded-up beauty salon in north-central Paris, a scene is frozen in time from one month ago: someone picked up a sweeping brush, poised to start the clean-up, and walked back out, leaving the broom propped at the doorway.

Scattered till receipts, a bouquet of flowers, pens and hair clips lie among the carpet of broken glass, an overturned filing cabinet, smashed fittings and pulled-out drawers.

Since it was looted in some of France’s worst unrest in recent history, Skin Chic is one business that hasn’t bounced back, part of the enduring fallout from the rioting that is having an unwelcome economic impact as the country teeters on the edge of recession.

A poster reading “for sale” has been pasted on the plywood hoarding over the shopfront, bearing the name of an agency specialising in companies underdoing liquidation.

Business records show the salon, which specialised in treatments for dark skin, had up to five employees and was run by a 49-year old woman from Benin in west Africa. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

“Since that day we haven’t seen the lady who ran it. It never reopened,” said Mourad Bensalem, reception manager at the hotel next door that, like many hotels in Paris, was hit by a wave of cancellations after the riots and had to drop its prices.

Boarded-up shop front in Paris. Photographs: Naomi O'Leary

Looters enter a ransacked Franprix store after clashes erupted at Place de la République on October 17th last, the worst day of protests. Photograph: Matthieu Rondel/AFP via Getty Images

This part of Boulevard de Sébastopol in north-central Paris was the scene of running battles between riot police and protesters for hours on October 17th.

The day has left its mark, with patches of tarmac buckled by the heat of burning barricades and long stretches of boarded-up shop fronts that are increasingly shabby and graffiti-strewn as the weeks go on.

Though passersby wouldn’t necessarily realise, some have reopened behind the wooden plywood, and have staff sitting at tills in the dim awaiting customers. Many have posted signs saying “we are open” outside.

“My existing clients who know we are open, some of them have come in,” says Idy, a salesman at nearby electric scooter shop Ze Trott. “But with the wood over the windows, a lot of people don’t realise.”

It’s a common story along the street that insurance coverage has come up short. “The insurance covers part of it, but we have to cover the rest,” Idy says.

The cost of putting up the plywood starts from about €1,000, while replacing windows starts from €5,000 to €10,000. Most of the shops on this stretch of the boulevard have smashed windows, and there is a backlog for replacements.

Many business all around Paris put up plywood coverings preventively too when protesters announced there would be an “act two”.

Protesters sit in tents during a demonstration in Paris earlier this week. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

A shop window protected by plywood boards with a message that reads: "Don't waste your time! No merchandise available during the protests." Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Willy Monnot, who sells custom windows for traditional buildings at joinery and windows specialist Croizéart, scrolled through his phone to show photos of the roughly 20 people who took shelter in the shop that day to escape the tear gas and chaos.

“People were afraid, they came running in saying: ‘please help us, let us in.’ There were people with children, with suitcases,” Monnot recalls.

“I think the protesters didn’t do anything to us then, because they could see the shop was full of people, but later on in the evening when people had left, they picked up a pole, and smashed all the windows. So now they are covered over with wood.”

Putting plywood coverings over Croizéart’s large shattered windows cost €3,000 for materials and labour. Replacing the large, shatterproof panels of glass will cost €25,000, plus €5,000 for renting an installation machine and three days of labour.

“We’re fighting with the insurance company, they’ve said: sorry, we’re only reimbursing €6,000,” Monnot says.

With a sense that the demonstrations are now waning, at least until a spring presidential election draws nearer, workers can be seen here and there dismantling some wooden facades as businesses try to lighten the foreboding atmosphere as the Christmas shopping season begins.

A shop window protected by panels bearing the words "Macron killed me." Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

The long tail of the economic damage of October 17th is most visible on Place de la République and the boulevards leading to it, where combined protests about education and the cost of living first gathered before descending into disorder. There was later sporadic vandalism and looting in central shopping districts to the south too.

A report by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry released on October 27th counted 2,488 shops and businesses damaged across France in the rioting, 1,161 of which were severely looted or burned and 993 of which suffered lighter damage such as broken windows. A few dozen more were damaged in further protests over the following fortnight.

The city of Marseilles was the worst affected, followed closely by Paris, and then Lyons. Clothing stores, luxury goods outlets, supermarkets, tobacconists and off licences were targeted for looting. Big chain grocery stores, which were widely ransacked, have been among the quickest to bounce back as they draw on their deeper cash and manpower reserves than independent family firms.

There is no definitive figure for the cost of the damage and operating losses, but estimates are as high as a billion euro.

On Boulevard Voltaire, pop culture and figurine shop Manga Story has just reopened, albeit in the dim behind sheets of plywood. It’s a success story: the shop was stripped by looting on October 17th, and the owner had initially thought it would have to close for good.

Manga Story on Boulevard Voltaire, a pop culture and figurine shop, has just reopened, albeit behind sheets of plywood. Photograph: Antoine Jaussaud/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

News of the store’s plight brought a wave of public sympathy and an online fundraiser raised €11,000 to help with the costs. It has managed to hold on to its 11 employees, though some were initially fearful to return.

“The suppliers were kind enough to send us new stock quickly,” commercial director David Birbes says as he flits between unpacking boxes and working the till.

“The problem is this area is empty of people. Because most of the shops are closed or if they are open they are covered with wood or metal shutters, the area is a bit empty of clients and activity. That’s the main problem.”

A short walk away on Boulevard de Magenta, a tobacconist, a vape shop, a phone repair shop and a real estate agent appear to have been nailed shut.

Among them shines the bright light of a small optician, Vision’Son, where owner Eva Mamou (31) is at her desk wrangling on the phone to try to get her point-of-sale system back up and running. She explains to customer support that it’s an “October 17” case.

Mamou, who is 31, set up the business four years ago.

“They broke the shop windows and stole everything, all the glasses, my optical equipment, my computer, absolutely everything,” she says.

It is now a blank box, empty but for a small display of frames that stands alongside vacant cabinets still showing the scars where their fittings were ripped out.

Replacing the glass shop front has allowed Mamou to reopen, but now there’s a money crunch as she awaits reimbursement from her insurance.

“We’re hoping we can receive even a part of it, so that we could get even a little more stock, something to have for customers,” she explains.

“We are open again, but it’s hard to get our heads above water,” Mamou says. “It’s the first business I’ve opened, it’s my baby. We worked really hard to make it work, getting up early every morning. My family relies on it for income. It’s very hard.”