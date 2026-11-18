Fiona Everard on her way to winning the senior women's 6,000m at the Autumn Open Cross Country International in Dublin on October 18th. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

For as long as Fiona Everard can remember she’s had a dream of competing in the Olympics, but the qualifying standards announced for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles have made clear how difficult it will be to turn that into a reality.

This Sunday, Everard sets out to win her third national cross-country title in the last four years, consistently proving herself among the best women distance runners in Ireland. By her own admission, her best chance of qualifying for LA will likely be in the marathon, an event she’s never raced before, given the track qualifying times announced last week appear to be in another orbit.

Both the women’s 5,000m and 10,000m qualifying times are faster than the Irish records still held by Sonia O’Sullivan, while the women’s marathon qualifying time of 2:22:20 is also faster than the Irish record of 2:22:23, which has stood to Catherina McKiernan since 1998.

“It is every athlete’s dream to compete in the Olympics, and definitely a dream of mine,” says Everard. “Whether it’s realistic or not, it’s probably too early to tell. I guess with these standards, they want more people to qualify on rankings, but they still seem a bit crazy.

“I’ve tried to put off going to the marathon as long as I can, just because I don’t feel I’ve gotten what I want out of the track yet. But I’ll have to make a decision soon, really; if the marathon is my most realistic hope, I don’t want to let that go to waste.”

Fiona Everard of Bandon AC after winning the senior women's 7,500m during the National Cross Country Championships in Derry in November 2025. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

According to World Athletics, 40 per cent of athletes are expected to qualify through the entry standards, and the remaining 60 per cent through world rankings, which are based on performances in the run-up to LA.

If Everard was to qualify automatically for the 5,000m, she’d need to smash the Irish record of 14:41.02 set by O’Sullivan when winning Olympic silver in Sydney 2000, as the LA standard is 14:34.00.

“They’re so crazy it’s hard to comprehend a bit. And it’s hard to know with rankings how that will go. Last summer, trying to qualify for the 10km on rankings [for the European Championships in Birmingham] was a bit of a head-wreck, but I guess it will be the only realistic option.”

[ Fiona Everard longs for the muddy slog of an Irish track ahead of Algarve raceOpens in new window ]

For now, the 28-year-old from Enniskeane, near Bandon in Co Cork, is focused entirely on defending her national title, with Sunday’s event returning to the purpose-built course at Abbotstown in Dublin for the first time in seven years.

A top-three finish will ensure her selection for next month’s European Cross-Country in Belgrade, where she was the best of the Irish women last year in 10th, and she continues to train full-time despite minimal financial support.

“It’s definitely tough, not the most glamorous life, but once you can get by, this is what I want to be doing. I’m trying to just enjoy it.”